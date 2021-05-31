Applications invited for Project linked person Posts





ISI Recruitment 2021: Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) has invited functions for recruitment to the submit of Project linked individuals (one place for every mission) purely on a brief foundation to work on the mission named Neural Atkinson Mannequin for Video Captioning and Investigating A number of Kernel Approaches for Environment friendly and Efficient Multi-View Clustering within the Electronics & Communication Sciences Unit (ECSU) of the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. candidates can apply to the posts by the prescribed format on or earlier than 15 June 2021.

Advt. No. PU/507/ADV/170

Vital Dates:

Final date for submission of on-line software: 15 June 2021

ISI Project linked person Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Project linked person – 2 Posts

ISI Project linked person Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification: M.E./ M.Tech. in Pc Science/ Electronics Engineering/ Electrical Engineering or associated self-discipline with a superb educational file, M.Sc. in Pc Science/ Statistics/ Arithmetic or equal, remaining yr remaining semester college students also can apply. Robust data of Python programming.

ISI Project linked person Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – Mustn’t exceed 35 years (There will probably be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms).

Obtain ISI Project linked person Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

ISI Project linked person Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale – consolidated pay ranging between Rs. 28000/- (Rupees twenty eight thousand solely) to Rs. 35000/- (Rupees thirty 5 thousand solely) per 30 days.

Learn how to apply for ISI Project linked person Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit their functions by e mail to [email protected] on or earlier than 15 June 2021, with Topic: ECSU PLP Recruitment 2021-22 a zipper folder of PDF recordsdata solely, for the Cowl letter addressed to the Head, Electronics and Communication Sciences Unit, Indian Statistical Institute stating in English the Title.

On the time of becoming a member of, chosen candidates have to provide all related paperwork/testimonials in unique for verification and a medical certificates of health from the Medical Officer of the Institute. Failing this, the institute will supply the place to the following candidate within the benefit checklist ready for this function. CVs with incomplete info or with out supporting paperwork will probably be summarily rejected.