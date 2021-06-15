Applications invited for Teaching Faculty, Senior Resident and Other Posts

ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification is launched at esic.nic.in for Teaching College, Senior Resident and different posts. Test software course of, academic qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Staff State Insurance coverage Company (ESIC) has launched a notification for recruitment to the put up of medical instructing school – Professor, Affiliate Professor, Assistant Professor, Tremendous Specialists, Adjunct school & Senior Residents within the disciplines talked about under on a contractual foundation. All and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 21 and 22 June 2021.

Vital Dates:

Stroll-In-Interview Date: 21 & 22 June 2021

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Professor- 7 Posts

Affiliate Professor – 16 Posts

Assistant Professor -10 Posts

Senior Resident – 48 Posts

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Tremendous Speciality: Candidates holding acknowledged MBBS diploma qualification included in first schedule or second Schedule or Half ll of the third Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Academic qualification included in Half ll of the third schedule also needs to fulfil Subsection (3) of Part 13 of Indian Medical Council, 1956 (102 of 1955); Put up Graduate Diploma/ Expertise in a involved tremendous speciality.

Tremendous Speciality Specialist (Full Time/Half-time) (Senior Scale): acknowledged MBBS diploma qualification included within the first schedule or second Schedule or Half ll of the third Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Academic qualification included in Half ll of the third schedule also needs to fulfil Subsection (3) of Part 13 of lndian Medical Council, 1956; Put up Graduate Diploma in a involved tremendous speciality.

Adjunct College: MBBS with PG (MD/DNB) in involved speciality from acknowledged College with Eight years of labor expertise within the involved speciality after acquiring the PG Diploma.

Senior Resident: PG Diploma or Diploma in involved speciality from Acknowledged College. The candidate ought to have legitimate MCI registration.

Obtain ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

The right way to apply for ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021

candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 21 and 22 June 2021 from 09.00 AM onwards in ESIC Mannequin Hospital, Laxmi Nagar, Ajmer Highway, Sodala, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302006 together with the paperwork.