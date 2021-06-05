Applications Open For IAF AFCAT-2, Check Details About Eligibility, Salary And More





IAF AFCAT-2 Recruitment 2021: The Indian Air Pressure has opened the recruitment cycle and invited purposes for the course underneath the Brief Service Fee (SSC) in Flying Department, and Everlasting Fee (PC) and SSC in Floor Responsibility Branches. candidates may also register on-line for the grant of PC/SSC for the NCC Particular Entry Scheme (Flying Department) in addition to for the Meteorology division. The recruitment can be carried out by means of Air Pressure Widespread Admission Take a look at, AFCAT-2 for the assorted posts.

candidates should apply to the popular course(s) newest by June 30. The detailed notification relating to the identical is on the market on the official web site – https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in.

All candidates should undergo the notification completely earlier than filling up the appliance kind. A complete of 334 vacancies have been launched this time. The programs will start in July 2022.

Air Pressure Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Standards (Qualification, Age Restrict, Salary and many others)

Instructional Qualification

For Flying Department – A minimal of fifty% marks every in Maths and Physics at 10+2 degree, and (a) Commencement with minimal three years diploma course in any self-discipline from a acknowledged College with a minimal of 60% marks or equal, OR (b) BE/B Tech diploma (4 years course) from a recognised College with a minimal of 60% marks or equal.

Floor Responsibility (Technical) Department – Aeronautical Engineering (Electronics) {AE(L)} – Candidates require a minimal of fifty% marks every in Physics and Arithmetic at 10+2 degree and a minimal 4 years diploma in Engineering/Expertise from a acknowledged College with Commencement/ Built-in Put up Graduate qualification wanted.

Floor Responsibility (Non-Technical) Department – Candidates ought to have 10+2 with Commencement from a acknowledged college with minimal 60% marks.

Age Restrict

For Flying Department, the higher age restrict is relaxable to 26 years. For Floor Responsibility, the age restrict needs to be 20-26 years.

Software Payment

Candidates must pay ₹250/- (No Payment for NCC Particular Admission) for the registration.

Salary

Flight cadets will obtain a set stipend of ₹56,100 per thirty days throughout one 12 months of coaching.

Pay as per Defence Matrix – ₹56100 – ₹177500