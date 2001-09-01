AppLock 3.5.2 APK for Android – Download



AppLock lets you password protect individual apps, safeguard select photos and videos. This app enables you to add an extra security layer to your phone, even if someone else has to use it. With AppLock hide your videos as well as your pictures. It empowers you to control photo and video access. Selected pictures vanish from your photo gallery, and stay locked behind an easy-to-use PIN pad. Privacy made easy!

Features

The feature AppLock is best known for is its ability to password protect specific apps. That way you can let your friends look at the YouTube video you just pulled up, but if they try to switch over to your Whatsapp, they’ll have to know your password. AppLock also supports fingerprints and pattern locks as well.

If your phone is in the hand of kids most of the time then you can use the Play Store in-app purchase locking feature. With this feature, you can be sure that the kids won’t make any unwanted purchases while you are away. Moreover, protection can be added by randomizing the keyboard. Even if someone watches you inputting the password they will still not be able to figure it out.

You can also set to take AppLock to take snapshots. If someone puts in the wrong password they will get their snapshot taken with the front-facing camera. The next time you open AppLock, you’ll get a look at the troublemaker.

The Vault

The vault enables you to safeguard some specific photos or videos that will only appear after you enter the password. Choose any photos or videos on your phone. Once you do, they will no longer appear in your gallery you can only see them within the AppLock.

You can also change themes to personalize Applock. Some apps like AppLock are GO Locker, Hexlock, Good Lock. If you want to write a review then install this app and rate it on our website. The download is hassle free as our speed is fast and we offer direct links to all the available versions of the AppLock free.