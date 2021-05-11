Apply 07 General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Physician Posts





Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 On-line Utility out there at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Verify Vital Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, methods to apply and different particulars right here.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Southern Railway has invited purposes for the General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Physician posts. and eligible candidates can apply Southern Railway Job Notification 2021 by way of the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 15 Could 2021.

Southern Railway introduced job notification for the submit of General Duty Medical Officer has been launched formally. MBBS move can apply for this job opening. Candidates who meet the eligibility standards alone can apply on the official web site sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Vital Date:

Final date to submit the Utility: 15 Could 2021

Southern Railway General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Physician Particulars

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) : 06 Posts

: 06 Posts Physician: 01 Put up

Eligibility General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Physician Job

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) : The candidate ought to have handed M.B.B.S Diploma and registered with the Indian Medical Council.

: The candidate ought to have handed M.B.B.S Diploma and registered with the Indian Medical Council. Physician: MD, General Drugs.

Age Restrict:

(a) Entry Degree age restrict of Candidates for appointment as Contract Medical Practitioners (CMPs) has been raised from 50 years to 53 years with impact from 10 Could 2021.

(b) The utmost age restrict can also be raised from 60 years to 65 years or 12 phrases whichever is earlier, and every time period of engagement shall not exceed multiple 12 months with impact from 10 Could 2021.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

The right way to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Southern Railway Job Notification 2021 by way of the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 15 Could 2021. The small print concerning Phrases and Situations, & Utility format can be found the Official web site www.sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates could obtain the appliance from the official web site and crammed utility needs to be despatched to mail id: [email protected] on or earlier than 15 Could 2021. On-line interview can be held on 18 Could 2021. Candidates chosen for engagement of CMP/Physician can be suggested by cellular/mail ID and they need to carry their Unique Certificates for verification together with the self-attested Picture copies on the date of engagement on contract foundation.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles