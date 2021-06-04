Apply 08 General Manager, Additional General Manager and Deputy General Manager Posts before 04 June





Chennai Metro Rail Restricted (CMRL) Recruitment 2021: Chennai Metro Rail Restricted (CMRL) has launched the official notification for 08 GM, Deputy General Manager job vacancies All Over Tamil Nadu. Eligible candidates can apply offline by postal for the job emptiness from 04 Might 2021 to 04 June 2021. Candidates must fill the CMRL offline software kind 2021 and courier it to the group deal with.

Chennai Metro Rail Restricted (CMRL) has invited functions for the 08 General Manager, Additional General Manager and Deputy General Manager posts. and eligible candidates can apply Chennai Metro Rail Restricted (CMRL) Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed functions format on or before 04 June 2021.

Essential Date:

Final Date of submission of software: 04 June 2021

Chennai Metro Rail Restricted (CMRL) General Manager, Additional General Manager and Deputy General Manager Particulars

General Manager (Development) : 02 Posts

: 02 Posts Additional General Manager (Security) : 02 Posts

: 02 Posts Additional General Manager (Authorized) : 02 Posts

: 02 Posts Additional General Manager (* QA/QC) : 02 Posts

: 02 Posts Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts): 02 Posts

Eligibility General Manager, Additional General Manager and Deputy General Manager Job

General Manager (Development) : Have to be a B.E/B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a acknowledged Institute. Ought to possess minimal 23 years of publish qualification expertise in execution of huge Infrastructure tasks like Main Bridge Constructions with Highways/Railways and Metro Rail Undertaking, out of 23 years of expertise, minimal of 05 years-08 years of expertise solely in Metro constructions/deep excavation help techniques are important. Needs to be aware of contract administration associated to giant infrastructure tasks. Ought to have data & talent in administration of FIDIC situations of contract/Worldwide civil development Contracts.

Methods to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Chennai Metro Rail Restricted (CMRL) Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed functions format on or before 04 June 2021. Functions should be in response to our commercial quoting “Employment Notification No.” and “Submit utilized for” within the software kind. Functions ought to be submitted strictly as per the prescribed format. Title of the “publish utilized for” ought to be tremendous scribed on the envelope containing the appliance. Candidates who fulfill the above requirement ought to submit duly stuffed software kind as per hooked up format in hardcopy together with prescribed software price (DD) supported by Bio-Knowledge and one set of self-attested copies of academic qualification certificates, expertise certificates, start certificates, group certificates and newest passport measurement photograph by means of correct channel to the next deal with on or before 04 June 2021. Prescribed software kind should be forwarded to CMRL by means of Submit/Couriers addressed to JOINT GENERAL MANAGER (HR) CHENNAI METRO RAIL LIMITED CMRL DEPOT, ADMIN BUILDING, POONAMALLEE HIGH ROAD, KOYAMBEDU, CHENNAI-600107.

