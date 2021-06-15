Apply 10 District Legal Advisor and Additional Legal Advisor Posts before 15 June





Tripura Police Recruitment 2021 On-line Software obtainable at tripurapolice.gov.in. Test Vital Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, find out how to apply and different particulars right here.

Tripura Police Recruitment 2021: Tripura Police has invited functions for the 10 District Legal Advisor and Additional Legal Advisor posts. and eligible candidates can apply Tripura Police Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed functions format on or before 15 June 2021.

Tripura Police has revealed a recruitment notification (683/AIGP(C)/PHQ/LA/2021) on 12 Could 2021. The notification is for recruitment of District Legal Advisor, Additional Legal Advisor.

Vital Date: