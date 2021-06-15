Apply 10 District Legal Advisor and Additional Legal Advisor Posts before 15 June
Tripura Police Recruitment 2021 On-line Software obtainable at tripurapolice.gov.in. Test Vital Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, find out how to apply and different particulars right here.
Tripura Police Recruitment 2021: Tripura Police has invited functions for the 10 District Legal Advisor and Additional Legal Advisor posts. and eligible candidates can apply Tripura Police Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed functions format on or before 15 June 2021.
Tripura Police (Tripura Police) has revealed a recruitment notification (683/AIGP(C)/PHQ/LA/2021) on 12 Could 2021. The notification is for recruitment of District Legal Advisor, Additional Legal Advisor.
Vital Date:
- Final Date of submission of utility: 15 June 2021
- District Legal Advisor: Rs. 1, 00,000 monthly.
- Additional Legal Advisor: Rs. 1, 50,000 monthly.
Tripura Police District Legal Advisor and Additional Legal Advisor Particulars
|
Serial Quantity
|
Identify of Posts
|
No. of Posts
|
1.
|
District Legal Advisor
|
09 Posts
|
2.
|
Additional Legal Advisor
|
01 Put up
Eligibility District Legal Advisor and Additional Legal Advisor Job
Candidates should have accomplished their Regulation Graduate from any acknowledged college.
Wage:
The way to Apply
and eligible candidates can apply Tripura Police Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed functions format on or before 15 June 2021. Individuals can discover right here all necessary hyperlinks to use for Tripura Police Legal Advisor Recruitment 2021. Tripura Police advise to the candidates that you could learn the official notification before submitting utility type for Tripura Police Legal Advisor Emptiness 2021.
FAQ
What’s the wage for Tripura Police Legal Advisor put up?
The wage for Tripura Police Legal Advisor put up is Rs. 1,00,000-Rs. 1, 50,000 monthly.
What’s the choice standards to use for Tripura Police Legal Advisor vacancies 2021?
The choice standards to use for Tripura Police Legal Advisor vacancies 2021 is thru an interview.
What’s the required qualification to use for Tripura Police Legal Advisor Jobs?
The required qualification to use for Tripura Police Legal Advisor Jobs is Regulation Graduate from any acknowledged college.
