Apply 105 Senior/Junior House Officer Posts @gmcjammu.nic.in





Authorities Medical School Jammu (GMC) Recruitment 2021 On-line Utility accessible at gmcjammu.nic.in. Test Essential Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, how one can apply and different particulars right here.

Authorities Medical School (GMC) Jammu Recruitment 2021: Authorities Medical School Jammu (GMC) has invited purposes for the Senior/Junior House Officer posts. and eligible candidates can apply Authorities Medical School Jammu (GMC) Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 15 June 2021.

Purposes duly crammed and full in all respects on the prescribed type, are invited from the Medical Graduates for the appointments as full time Senior/Junior House Officers (Physicians/Surgeons), within the following specialties (105 Seats in All) of the Related Hospitals, Govt. Medical School, Jammu for a interval of Six Months on a consolidated wage for the session July – December 2021.

Essential Date:

Begin date to submit the Utility : 15 Might 2021

: 15 Might 2021 Final date to submit the Utility: 15 June 2021

Authorities Medical School Jammu (GMC) Full Time Senior/Junior House Officer Particulars

Full Time Senior/Junior House Officers (Physicians/Surgeons): 105 Posts

Eligibility Full Time Senior/Junior House Officer Job

For Extra Particulars eligible qualification, expertise and age restrict and many others. please go to official web site http://gmcjammu.nic.in/.

Choice Process:

All of the candidates are supposed to look within the Written Examination, the candidates who fail to look within the Written Examination shall not be eligible for the Counseling Session. No TA/DA shall be paid to the candidates showing for the Written Examination for the interview.

Tips on how to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Authorities Medical School Jammu (GMC) Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 15 June 2021. The candidates can have the appliance kinds from the Workplace of the Medical Superintendent, SMGS Hospital (GMC), Jammu from 15 Might 2021 to fifteen June 2021 after depositing Rs.50.OO (Rupees Fifty below Kind FC-I (GR). The applying kinds ought to attain within the workplace of the undersigned on or earlier than 23 June 2021 and NO Kind shall be accepted after 23 June 2021. Written examination of the eligible House Officers shall be held on 26 June 2021 at 11:00 am within the Auditorium/Convention Corridor of SMGS Hospital, Jammu and the Counseling of the House Officers will likely be held on 28 June 2021 at 11:00 am within the workplace Chamber of the Principal & Dean at SMGS Hospital, Jammu.

