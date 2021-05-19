Apply 106 Assistant Professor Posts before 01 June





Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) Recruitment 2021 On-line Utility accessible at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Test Vital Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, easy methods to apply and different particulars right here.

Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has invited purposes for the 106 Assistant Professor posts. and eligible candidates can apply Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed purposes format on or before 01 June 2021.

GPSC introduced job notification for the publish of Assistant Professor has been launched formally. DNB, M.Sc, M.Phil/PhD, Grasp of Dental Surgical procedure, MS/MD, M.Ch move can apply for this job openings. Candidates who meet the eligibility standards alone can apply on the official web site gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Vital Date:

Final Date of submission of software: 01 June 2021

Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) Assistant Professor Particulars

Assistant Professor: 106 Posts

Eligibility Assistant Professor Job

educational {qualifications} as specified within the obtained from any of the College established or integrated by or beneath the Central or a State Act in India, or some other instructional establishment acknowledged as such or declared to be deemed as a College beneath part 3 of the College Grants Fee Act, 1956, or possess an equal qualification acknowledged by the Medical Council of India. possess no less than three years educating expertise as Junior Resident/Registrar/Demonstrator or Tutor within the involved Topic and one-year senior resident within the involved topic as laid out in at acknowledged/accredited/ permitted Medical school as prescribed beneath: for the Candidate possessing MD or MS or DNB diploma within the Topic as specified within the from Medical Council of India acknowledged Medical School or Institute and have three years educating expertise within the Involved Topic as Junior Resident in a MCI acknowledged Medical Faculties hooked up Medical Hospitals or Institute within the involved topic and one 12 months educating expertise as Senior Resident after acquiring MD or MS or DNB diploma within the involved topic in a Medial Council of India acknowledged Authorities Medical School, hooked up Medical Hospitals or Institute. for the Candidate possessing DNB diploma within the Topic as specified within the from aside from Medical Council of India acknowledged Medical School or Institute and have three years educating expertise as Junior Resident in a acknowledged Authorities Medical Faculties hooked up Medical Hospitals or Institute within the involved topics after acquiring DNB diploma and one 12 months educating expertise as Senior Resident within the involved topic in acknowledged Authorities Medical Faculties hooked up Medical Hospitals or Institute. for the Candidate possessing MBBS with M.Sc. (Medical) or M.Sc. with Ph.D. or M.Sc. with D.Sc. diploma within the topic specified within the shall have three years educating expertise as Junior Resident/Registrar/Demonstrator or Tutor within the involved topic in a acknowledged Authorities Medical Faculties hooked up Medical Hospitals or Institute and one 12 months educating expertise as Senior Resident within the involved topic in a acknowledged Authorities Medical Faculties hooked up Medical Hospitals or Institute. for the Candidate possessing MDS diploma in any dental topic, shall have three years educating expertise as Junior Resident/Registrar/Demonstrator or Tutor in dentistry division in a Medical Council of India acknowledged Medical School or Institute and one 12 months educating expertise as Senior Resident in dentistry division/dentistry topic in a Medical Council of India acknowledged Medical School hooked up Medical Hospitals or Institute. for the candidate possessing D.M./M.Ch./DNB diploma within the topic as specified within the from Medical Council of India acknowledged Medical School or Institute and have three years educating expertise within the topic as Resident/Registrar/Demonstrator/Tutor within the involved topic in a acknowledged Medical School, hooked up Medical Hospitals or Institute. for the candidate possessing DNB diploma within the topic as specified within the from the opposite than Medical Council of India acknowledged Medical School or Institute and have three years educating expertise within the topic as Resident/Registrar/Demonstrator/Tutor in Medical Council of India acknowledged Medical School hooked up medical hospital or educating institute after acquiring DNB diploma and shall bear one extra 12 months of senior residency or equal coaching or analysis job in a MCI acknowledged hospital/establishment. Age Restrict: Not be greater than 43 years. Age will probably be thought-about as on 01 June 2021.

The best way to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed purposes format on or before 01 June 2021. Candidates are instructed to go to Discover Board https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in or the official web site of Fee https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in for all provisions of commercial, Basic Directions, software type and age leisure.

