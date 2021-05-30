Apply 11 Technician, Lab Technician and Other Posts before 18 June





College School of Medical Sciences (UCMS) Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021(*11*): College School of Medical Sciences (UCMS) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 11 posts of Technician, Lab Technician and different posts. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of College School of Medical Sciences (UCMS). Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 18 June 2021.

The College School of Medical Sciences (UCMS) has launched a Notification for the Lab Technician, Technician, Lab Attendant, Scientist ‘B’, Medical Social Employee, Lab Technician, Knowledge Entry Operator (Grade B) Posts. Candidates who’re within the above vacancies fill the UCMS Utility Kind and ahead it to the Officers by way of Electronic mail which is given on the finish of this web page. And the final date for the submission of the Utility Kind is 18 June 2021. Within the beneath sections, contenders can verify the UCMS Jobs Particulars, Instructional {Qualifications}, Age, and UCMS Wage Particulars. Moreover, candidates can obtain the UCMS Notification PDF from the below-provided Hyperlinks. In an effort to know extra info kindly observe this web page continuously.

Vital Date: (*11*)

Begin Date of submission of Utility type(*11*): 29 Could 2021(*18*) Final Date of submission of Utility type(*11*): 18 June 2021(*18*)



College School of Medical Sciences (UCMS) Technician, Lab Technician and different Particulars(*11*)

Title of the Posts(*11*) No. of Posts(*11*) Lab Technician 03 Posts Technician 03 Posts Lab Attendant 01 Submit Scientist ‘B’ 01 Submit Medical Social Employee 01 Submit Lab Technician 01 Submit Knowledge Entry Operator 01 Submit Whole(*11*) 11 Posts(*11*)

Eligibility Technician, Lab Technician and different Job (*11*)

Title of the Posts(*11*) Qualification(*11*) Lab Technician Class 12th go in Science topic with 02 years diploma in Medical Laboratory Expertise (DMLT) Or 01 12 months DMLT plus one 12 months expertise in a acknowledged Group or two years Laboratory expertise in Authorities acknowledged group. Age Restrict(*11*): 30 years. Technician Highschool or equal with one 12 months expertise in a associated area from a authorities establishment or acknowledged institute or certificates of 1 12 months of coaching within the related space. Age Restrict(*11*): 25 years. Lab Attendant Highschool or equal. Age Restrict(*11*): 25 years. Scientist ‘B’ Masters diploma in Life Sciences from a acknowledged college. Desired Qualification: (i) Doctorate diploma in Life Sciences from a acknowledged college, (ii) Specialised skilled in analysis and improvement or industrial or educational establishments or Science and Expertise Organizations. Age Restrict(*11*): 35 years. Medical Social Employee Graduate in Sociology/Social Work from a acknowledged college with 05 years analysis expertise from a acknowledged establishment Or Masters diploma in Sociology/Social Work. Age Restrict(*11*): 30 years. Lab Technician Class 12th go in science topics and 02 years diploma in Medical Laboratory Expertise (DMLT) Or 01 12 months DMLT + 01 12 months required expertise in acknowledged Group, or 02 years laboratory expertise in Govt. group. B.Sc. handled as 03 years expertise. Age Restrict(*11*): 30 years. Knowledge Entry Operator Intermediate or 12th Go in Science stream from a acknowledged board with DOEACC ‘A’ Stage from a acknowledged institute with 02 years expertise in EDP work in Authorities, Autonomous, PSU, or some other acknowledged group. A velocity check of not lower than 15000 key depressions per hour by velocity check on laptop. Age Restrict(*11*): 28 years.

Wage Particulars(*11*):

Title of the Submit(*11*) Wage(*11*) Lab Technician Rs. 18000/- Technician Rs. 16000/- Lab Attendant Rs. 15800/- Scientist ‘B’ Rs. 54,300/- Medical Social Employee Rs. 32000/- Lab Technician Rs. 18000/- Knowledge Entry Operator Rs. 18000/-

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer(*11*)

Find out how to Apply (*11*)

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of College School of Medical Sciences (UCMS). Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 18 June 2021.

Additionally Learn Newest (*11*)Employment Information(*11*) Articles(*11*)