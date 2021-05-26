Apply 12 Assistant Professor Posts before 27 May





Deccan Schooling Society Pune Recruitment 2021 On-line Utility out there at despune.org. Test Vital Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, apply and different particulars right here.

Deccan Schooling Society Pune Recruitment 2021: Deccan Schooling Society Pune has invited purposes for the 12 Assistant Professor posts. and eligible candidates can apply Deccan Schooling Society Pune Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed purposes format on or before 27 May 2021.

Deccan Schooling Society Pune introduced job notification for the submit of Assistant Professor has been launched formally. LLM, M.A, M.Com, MBA/PGDM, M.Phil/Ph.D cross can apply for this job openings. Candidates who meet the eligibility standards alone can apply on the official web site despune.org.

Vital Date:

Final Date of submission of utility: 27 May 2021

Deccan Schooling Society Pune Assistant Professor Particulars

(*27*) Title of the Posts Topic No. of Posts (*27*) Assistant Professor English (For BBALLB 05 years Built-in Course) 01 Publish (*27*) Assistant Professor Enterprise Administration (For BBALLB5 years Built-in Course) 01 Publish (*27*) Assistant Professor For Non Regulation Topics 1. Political Science 2. Economics 3. Sociology (For BALLB 05 years Built-in Course) 03 Posts (*27*) Assistant Professor Regulation (For B.A.LLB and LLB Programs) 07 Posts (*12*)



Eligibility Assistant Professor Job

(*27*) Title of the Posts Qualification (*27*) Assistant Professor (English) M.A. English, NET/SET/Ph.D. (As per UGC Rules 2009). (*27*) Assistant Professor (Enterprise Administration) MBA/PGDM/M.Com. (As per UGC Rules 2009). (*27*) Assistant Professor (Political Science, Economics, Sociology) M.A. Political Science/M.A. Economics/M.A. Sociology and NET/SET/Ph.D. (As per UGC Rules 2009). (*27*) Assistant Professor (Regulation) LLM and NET/SET/PhD (As per UGC Rules 2009). (*12*)



Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

How one can Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Deccan Schooling Society Pune Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed purposes format on or before 27 May 2021. The Utility Kind for the above posts is on the market on www.despune.org/careers. Candidates are requested to down load the Utility Kind from the aforesaid web site and e-mail the duly crammed utility together with certificates and different required paperwork in Single PDF file to [email protected] The final date of utility is 27 May 2021, Thursday. Candidates ought to e-mail their utility together with required paperwork on or before final date to the given e-mail I.D.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles