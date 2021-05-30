Apply 13 MO, ANM and Other Posts before 04 June





The whole variety of vacancies for these posts was 13 Posts. Many and Eligible Candidates utilized for these posts offline.

Haryana State AIDS Management Society (HSACS) Recruitment 2021: Haryana State AIDS Management Society (HSACS) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 13 posts of MO, ANM and different posts. Individuals should observe that the final date for utility is 04 June 2021.

Haryana State AIDS Management Society has launched the newest job notification for 13 Medical Officer, Counselor, ANM and Knowledge Supervisor Posts. Aspirants who’ve handed ANM, Diploma, MBBS should take part on this utility course of. All of the fascinating aspirants should go to the official web site www.haryanahealth.nic.in and obtain the applying kind. For extra authorities jobs should maintain consideration on this net web page.

Essential Date:

Begin Date of submission of Software kind : 21 Might 2021

: 21 Might 2021 Final Date of submission of Software kind: 04 June 2021

Haryana State AIDS Management Society (HSACS) MO, ANM and different Particulars

Medical Officer : 07 Posts

: 07 Posts Counselor : 02 Posts

: 02 Posts ANM : 02 Posts

: 02 Posts Knowledge Supervisor: 02 Posts

Eligibility MO, ANM and different Job

Medical Officer : MBBS with legitimate registration with the Medical Council. These with MD Psychiatry/Diploma Psychiatry Medication (DMP) will probably be most popular.

: MBBS with legitimate registration with the Medical Council. These with MD Psychiatry/Diploma Psychiatry Medication (DMP) will probably be most popular. Counselor : Bachelor Diploma in Psychology/Social Science/Humanities. Those that have acquired coaching in Counseling of drug person and prior expertise of working with drug will probably be most popular.

: Bachelor Diploma in Psychology/Social Science/Humanities. Those that have acquired coaching in Counseling of drug person and prior expertise of working with drug will probably be most popular. ANM : ANM Diploma in Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing in will probably be most popular.

: ANM Diploma in Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing in will probably be most popular. Knowledge Supervisor : Ought to be Graduate with formal coaching in Laptop Software.

: Ought to be Graduate with formal coaching in Laptop Software. Age Restrict: Candidate’s age ought to have between 18 years to 45 years as on 04 June 2021. Age leisure is relevant as per authorities norms.

Learn how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Haryana State AIDS Management Society (HSACS). Individuals should observe that the final date for utility is 04 June 2021.

Obtain utility Format, please go to official web site – http://haryanahealth.nic.in. Desirous candidates ought to ship their functions together with self attested photocopies of certificates testimonials/Expertise Certificates to the workplace of Haryana State AIDS Management Society (HSACS) Panchkul O/o Director Basic Well being Providers, Haryana, Swasthya Bhawan, Sector-6, and Panchkula. The applicatication ought to attain the workplace of Haryana State AIDS Management Society, Panchkula i.e. on or before by 5:00 PM with 15 days from the date of commercial. Authentic Certificates/ Testimonials shall be verified on the time written check. Incomplete functions shall be summarily rejected. The candidate should write on their utility for which put up and District/Centre he/she has utilized, in any other case the functions is not going to be thought-about. Haryana State AIDS Management Society reserves the suitable to cancel the above commercial at an time with out assigning any motive thereof.

