Apply 1476 COVID Health Consultant and COVID Health Assistant Posts

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMOH), Sikar Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMOH), Sikar has invited purposes for the 1476 COVID Health Consultant and COVID Health Assistant posts. and eligible candidates can apply Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMOH), Sikar Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 27 Might 2021.

Chief Medical & Health Officer (CMHO Sikar) has launched the official notification for 1476 Covid Health Consultant and Covid Health Assistant job vacancies in Rajasthan. Now, CMHO Sikar gathering the applying types from MBBS, GNM/B.Sc Nursing, and RNC candidates to fill their present job vacancies. and Eligible candidates can apply offline by postal for the job emptiness from 24 Might 2021 to 27 Might 2021. For that, the Candidates have to fill the CMHO Sikar offline utility type 2021 and courier it to the group handle. On this article, we are going to cowl full particulars on the newest CMHO Sikar Recruitment 2021 emptiness particulars, age restrict, wage, on-line utility type, a direct hyperlink to use. Aspirants are requested to undergo the newest CMHO Sikar job notification 2021 absolutely, Earlier than making use of to this job.

Necessary Date:

Final Date of submission of utility: 27 Might 2021

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMOH), Sikar COVID Health Consultant and COVID Health Assistant Particulars

Identify of the Posts No. of Posts Covid Health Consultant 40 Posts Covid Health Assistant 1436 Posts Whole 1476 Posts

Eligibility COVID Health Consultant and COVID Health Assistant Job

CMHO Sikar requires MBBS, GNM/B.Sc Nursing, and RNC candidates to use for his or her COVID Health Consultant, COVID Health Assistant notification 2021. The detailed data has been given under or you’ll be able to confirm it on the official notification itself.

Identify of the Posts Qualification Covid Health Consultant Registered with MBBS and RMC. Covid Health Assistant Registered with GNM/B.Sc Nursing and RNC.

Wage:

Identify of the Posts Wage Covid Health Consultant Rs. 39300 per thirty days. Covid Health Assistant Rs. 7900 per thirty days.

How you can Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMOH), Sikar Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 27 Might 2021. To use for a CMHO Sikar recruitment 2021, the candidates have to comply with the under steps.

Go to CMHO Sikar official web site – Click on right here

Go to CMHO Sikar careers or the Newest Information web page.

Test for the Covid Health Consultant, Covid Health Assistant job commercial and Obtain it.

Test and confirm your eligibility to use for Covid Health Consultant, Covid Health Assistant job.

Discover CMHO Sikar on-line utility type and obtain it.

Fill the applying type and ship it.

Make Fee (if required), Submit the applying.

Take print your utility type for future use.

