Apply 15 Part Time Medical Consultant Posts before 24 May

Bharat Heavy Electricals Restricted (BHEL) Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Restricted (BHEL) has invited purposes for the 15 Part Time Medical Consultant posts. and eligible candidates can apply Bharat Heavy Electricals Restricted (BHEL) Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed purposes format on or before 24 May 2021.
BHEL, HEEP Haridwar invitations purposes from candidates fulfilling the next specs to be engaged as *PART TIME MEDICAL CONSULTANTS (PTMCs) initially for a interval of 1 12 months in its Hospital at Haridwar, Uttarakhand.
BHEL introduced job notification for the submit of Part Time Medical Consultant has been launched formally. MBBS, DNB, PG Diploma, MS/MD go can apply for this job opening. Candidates who meet the eligibility standards alone can apply on the official web site bhel.com.
Necessary Date:
- Final date to submit the Utility: 24 May 2021
Bharat Heavy Electricals Restricted (BHEL) Part Time Medical Consultant Particulars
|
Title of Posts
|
No. of Posts
|
Orthopedic Surgeon
|
01 Put up
|
ICU Anaesthetist
|
01 Put up
|
Dermatologist
|
01 Put up
|
Psychiatrist
|
01 Put up
|
Obst. & Gynaecologist
|
01 Put up
|
Basic Surgeon
|
02 Posts
|
Ophthalmologist
|
01 Put up
|
ENT
|
01 Put up
|
Doctor
|
01 Put up
|
GDMOs
|
05 Posts
|
Complete
|
15 Posts
Eligibility Part Time Medical Consultant Job
MD/MS/PG Diploma/DNB in respective discipline or MBBS with one 12 months expertise. Age Restrict: Higher Age is 64 years as on 01 May 2021.
Choice Course of: Choice Course of will likely be primarily based on verification of Unique Certificates/Paperwork and efficiency in Interview.
and eligible candidates can apply Bharat Heavy Electricals Restricted (BHEL) Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed purposes format on or before 24 May 2021. candidates are required to obtain the clean utility kind (connected to this commercial) from BHEL official web site https://hwr.bhel.com/recruitment and https://careers.bhel.in and ship the scanned copy of their duly stuffed in utility kind together with self-attested photocopies of the next certificates by electronic mail to [email protected] , with topic as “Utility for Part Time Medical Consultants-02/2021” OR ship it by submit to Recruitment Part, Floor Ground Important Administrative Constructing , HEEP, BHEL, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403, Uttarakhand, in order to succeed in on OR before 24 May 2021.
