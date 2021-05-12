Apply 15 Part Time Medical Consultant Posts before 24 May

(*24*) 15 Part Time Medical Consultant Posts before 24 May





Bharat Heavy Electricals Restricted (BHEL) Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Restricted (BHEL) has invited purposes for the 15 Part Time Medical Consultant posts. and eligible candidates can apply Bharat Heavy Electricals Restricted (BHEL) Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed purposes format on or before 24 May 2021.

BHEL, HEEP Haridwar invitations purposes from candidates fulfilling the next specs to be engaged as *PART TIME MEDICAL CONSULTANTS (PTMCs) initially for a interval of 1 12 months in its Hospital at Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

BHEL introduced job notification for the submit of Part Time Medical Consultant has been launched formally. MBBS, DNB, PG Diploma, MS/MD go can apply for this job opening. Candidates who meet the eligibility standards alone can apply on the official web site bhel.com.

Necessary Date: