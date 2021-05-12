Apply 150 Junior Staff Nurse Posts before 20 May

Apply 150 Junior (*20*) Nurse Posts before 20 May





Authorities Medical Faculty and Related Hospitals, Jammu Recruitment 2021 On-line Utility out there at gmcjammu.nic.in. Examine Essential Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, easy methods to apply and different particulars right here.

Authorities Medical Faculty and Related Hospitals, Jammu Recruitment 2021: Authorities Medical Faculty and Related Hospitals, Jammu has invited purposes for the 150 Junior (*20*) Nurse posts. and eligible candidates can apply Authorities Medical Faculty and Related Hospitals, Jammu Job Notification 2021 via the prescribed purposes format on or before 20 May 2021.

Purposes are Invited from eligible candidates belonging to UT of Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu Division) just for engagement as Junior (*20*) Nurse beneath ECRP (Emergency COVIP Response Package deal) initially for interval of three (03) Months extendable as much as six(06) months on Hiring for COVID.i9 Administration In Authorities Medical Faculty and its Related Hospitals.

Authorities Medical Faculty and Related Hospitals Jammu introduced job notification for the publish of Junior (*20*) Nurse has been launched formally. B.Sc move can apply for this job opening. Candidates who meet the eligibility standards alone can apply on the official web site gmcjammu.nic.in.

Essential Date:

Final date to submit the Utility: 20 May 2021

Authorities Medical Faculty and Related Hospitals, Jammu Junior (*20*) Nurse Particulars

Junior (*20*) Nurse: 150 Posts

Eligibility Junior (*20*) Nurse Job

B.Sc. Nursing from Govt. Acknowledged Institute or Matric with Diploma in Jr. (*20*) Nurse coaching from SMF or some other acknowledged institute. Age Restrict: As much as 45 years.

Wage: Rs. 14500 per thirty days.

The way to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Authorities Medical Faculty and Related Hospitals, Jammu Job Notification 2021 via the prescribed purposes format on or before 20 May 2021. The candidate ought to be Domicile of UT of J&Okay. Utility as per prescribed format ought to be deposited via registered/pace publish/personally and will attain to the workplace of the Personnel Officer, Related Hospitals of Govt. Medical Faculty Jammu by or before 20 May 2021. Utility kind discovered incomplete in any method throughout the scrutiny of purposes shall be rejected with none prior discover to the applicant.

