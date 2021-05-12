Apply 16 Project Associate I, II & Professional Assistant III Posts





Anna College Recruitment 2021 On-line Software accessible at annauniv.edu. Examine Vital Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, the way to apply and different particulars right here.

Anna College Recruitment 2021: Anna College has invited purposes for the 16 Project Associate I, II & Professional Assistant III posts. and eligible candidates can apply Anna College Job Notification 2021 via the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 24 Might 2021.

Anna College Recruitment 2021 to finish fill in 16 vacant posts. The Training group invitations purposes for 16 Project Associate I,II & Professional Assistant III Submit from eligible candidates having B. Tech, M.Tech, M.Sc {qualifications}.

(*16*)Vital Date:

Final date to submit the Software: 24 Might 2021

Anna College Project Associate I, II & Professional Assistant III Particulars

Project Associate II (Senior): 04 Posts

Project Associate II (Junior) : 06 Posts

Project Associate I : 03 Posts

Professional Assistant– III: 03 Posts

(*16*)Eligibility Project Associate I, II & Professional Assistant III Job

Project Associate II (Senior) : PhD (Environmental Science)/M.E. Environmental/Administration.

Project Associate II (Junior) : PhD (Environmental Science)/M.E. Environmental/Administration.

Project Associate I : M. Sc Chemistry/Biochemistry/M. Sc Utilized Chemistry/M. Sc Environmental Science/BE Civil Engineering.

Professional Assistant –III: Diploma in Civil Engineering/Mechanical Engineering with not less than two years of expertise associated to Survey/Building Websites.

Wage:

Project Associate II (Senior) : ₹ 30,000 per 30 days.

Project Associate II (Junior) : ₹ 22,000 per 30 days.

Project Associate I : ₹ 18,000 per 30 days.

Professional Assistant-III: ₹ 15,000 per 30 days.

(*16*)Find out how to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Anna College Job Notification 2021 via the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 24 Might 2021. candidates ought to submit their utility with all particulars of the educational qualification and expertise to the Director, Centre for Environmental Research, School of Engineering Guindy, Anna College, Chennai 600025 on or earlier than 24 Might 2021 and a mushy copy of the identical could also be despatched to [email protected]

