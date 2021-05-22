Apply 20 Civil Engineer and Architecture Experts Posts @ncrtc.in





Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company (NCRTC) Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company (NCRTC) has invited purposes for the 20 Civil Engineer and Architecture Experts posts. and eligible candidates can apply Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company (NCRTC) Job Notification 2021 by way of the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 11 June 2021.(*20*)

Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company inviting purposes for 20 Design Knowledgeable, Chief Architect and Different Posts by way of Offline mode. This NCRTC Recruitment Utility type will obtainable on the official web site from 22 Could 2021 to 11 June 2021. Aspirants are requested to make use of the NCRTC Recruitment Notification relating to the method of Examination, Instructional qualification, Age restrict, Choice course of, The way to apply, Essential dates, and Utility Type. If individuals are unsure about filling out the Offline utility type relating to NCRTC Delhi Recruitment 2021, you possibly can ask by way of the remark part.(*20*)

Essential Date: (*20*)

Begin Date of submission of utility : 22 Could 2021

: 22 Could 2021 Final Date of submission of utility: 11 June 2021

Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company (NCRTC) Civil Engineer and Architecture Experts Particulars(*20*)

Title of the Posts(*20*) No. of Posts(*20*) Senior Design Knowledgeable or Extra Design Knowledgeable(*20*) 01 Publish(*20*) Deputy Chief Architect(*20*) 02 Posts(*20*) Assistant Web site Affiliate(*20*) 09 Posts(*20*) Assistant Design Knowledgeable(*20*) 03 Posts(*20*) Assistant Architect(*20*) 03 Posts(*20*) Affiliate Architect(*20*) 02 Posts(*20*)

Eligibility Civil Engineer and Architecture Experts Job (*20*)

Title of the Posts(*20*) Qualification and Age Restrict(*20*) Senior Design Knowledgeable or Extra Design Knowledgeable(*20*) B.E, B.Tech, M.E, M.Tech. Age Restrict: 55 years.(*20*) Deputy Chief Architect(*20*) B.Arch. Age Restrict: 50 years.(*20*) Assistant Web site Affiliate(*20*) B.E, B.Tech. Age Restrict: 40 years.(*20*) Assistant Design Knowledgeable(*20*) B.E, B.Tech, M.E, M.Tech. Age Restrict: 40 years.(*20*) Assistant Architect(*20*) B.Arch. Age Restrict: 40 years.(*20*) Affiliate Architect(*20*) B.Arch. Age Restrict: 35 years.(*20*)

(*20*)

The way to Apply (*20*)

and eligible candidates can apply Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company (NCRTC) Job Notification 2021 by way of the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 11 June 2021.(*20*)

Aspirants can apply On-line/Offline.

Learn the Notification Totally earlier than Apply.

Fill the Utility type with none errors.

Connect All Related Paperwork.

Submit your utility to the under talked about deal with or e-mail id on or earlier than 11 June 2021.

Postal deal with – Profession Cell, HR Division, Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company, 7/6 Siri Fort Institutional Space, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi-110049.

Mail deal with – [email protected]

