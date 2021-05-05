Apply 25 Staff Car Driver Posts before 26 May





Mail Motor Service, Chennai Recruitment 2021 On-line Utility accessible at tamilnadupost.nic.in. Test Essential Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, easy methods to apply and different particulars right here.

Mail Motor Service, Chennai Recruitment 2021: Mail Motor Service, Chennai has invited functions for the Staff Car Driver posts. and eligible candidates can apply Mail Motor Service, Chennai Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed functions format on or before 26 May 2021.

“Division of Posts, Chennai (Tamil Nadu)” has invited functions from desirous residents to fill the vacant posts by “Chennai Publish Workplace Driver Recruitment 2021”. No matter candidates need to get the chance of service by the division. That eligible candidate can apply.

Before making use of, the candidate ought to learn the knowledge given right here and the official notification issued by the division. All vital hyperlinks are offered on the finish of this text.

Essential Date:

Begin date to submit the Utility : 05 May 2021

: 05 May 2021 Final date to submit the Utility: 26 May 2021

Mail Motor Service, Chennai Staff Car Driver Particulars

Staff Car Driver (Odd Grade): 25 Posts

Eligibility Staff Car Driver Job

Applicant ought to be tenth cross and have a license to function a light-weight and heavy automobile with at the very least 03 years expertise and data of motor mechanism. Age Restrict: Minimal 18 years and Most 27 years.

Wage: Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200.

Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Mail Motor Service, Chennai Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed functions format on or before 26 May 2021.

First of All Obtain the Utility Kind.

Now Open the PDF and Fill in ‘on-line varieties’ within the Password.

Now You Can Print Out the Utility Kind and Fill it.

Candidates ought to attain their software kind together with self-attested copies of needed paperwork on the following deal with before or on 26 May 2021, By Velocity Publish Solely.

Self-attested copies of the next certificates ought to be despatched together with the appliance. Unique certificates shouldn’t be despatched with the appliance.

Academic {and professional} qualification certificates. Date of start certificates (Mark sheet Copy). Caste Certificates. If you happen to belong to the reserved class. Copy of expertise certificates. If the candidate has. Self attested copy of Driving License. Indian Postal Order of Rs.100, if relevant in your class.

