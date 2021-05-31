Apply 27 Assistant, Peon, Steno Typist and Other Posts before 27 June





Authorities Medical School GMC Ratlam (M.P.) Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021: Authorities Medical School GMC Ratlam (M.P.) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 27 posts of Assistant, Peon, Steno Typist and different posts. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Authorities Medical School GMC Ratlam (M.P.). Individuals should notice that the final date for software is 27 June 2021.

Essential Date:

Begin Date of submission of Utility kind : 28 Could 2021

Final Date of submission of Utility kind : 27 June 2021

Final Date of Fee of Charges: 27 June 2021

Authorities Medical School GMC Ratlam (M.P.) Assistant, Peon, Steno Typist and different Particulars

Title of the Posts No. 0f Posts Pay Scale Medical Document Officer 01 Publish Degree -12 Medical Social Employee 02 Posts Degree – 8 Assistant Statistical Officer 01 Publish Degree – 8 Psychiatric Social Employee 01 Publish Degree – 7 Stenographer 01 Publish Degree – 7 Coding Clerk 02 Posts Degree – 6 Assistant Librarian 01 Publish Degree – 5 Cataloger 01 Publish Degree – 5 Document Clerk 02 Posts Degree – 4 Steno Typist 02 Posts Degree – 4 Doc Checklist 01 Publish Degree – 4 Assistant Grade -3 08 Posts Degree – 4 Peon 04 Posts Degree – 1 Whole 27 Posts

Eligibility Assistant, Peon, Steno Typist and different Job

Publish Title Schooling Qualification Age Restrict Medical Document Officer Graduate from acknowledged College and one 12 months Course in Medical Document/Expertise. 18 years to 40 years as on 01 January 2021 Medical Social Employee Publish Graduate in Sociology/Medical Social Work OR MSW Assistant Statistical Officer Publish Graduate in Commerce/Arithmetic/Economics/Statistics. Psychiatric Social Employee Publish Graduate in Psychology. Stenographer Class 12th Examination Handed and Diploma in Pc Utility and steno pace 100 wpm in Hindi OR English and CPCT Handed. Coding Clerk Class 12th Examination Handed and Diploma in Pc Utility and CPCT Handed. Assistant Librarian Graduate in Library Science. Cataloger Document Clerk Class 12th Examination Handed and Diploma in Pc Utility and CPCT Examination with Hindi Typing Handed. Steno Typist Class 12th Examination Handed and Diploma in Pc Utility and steno pace 80 wpm in Hindi OR English and CPCT Examination Handed. Doc Checklist Class 12th Examination Handed and Diploma in Pc Utility and CPCT Examination with Hindi Typing Handed. Assistant Grade -3 Class 12th Examination Handed and Diploma in Pc Utility and CPCT Examination with Hindi Typing Handed. Peon 8th Class Handed.

Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Authorities Medical School GMC Ratlam (M.P.). Individuals should notice that the final date for software is 27 June 2021. candidates could apply On-line sarkari naukri by way of the Official Web site http://www.gmcratlam.org OR https://www.mponline.gov.in/ from 28 Could 2021 to 27 June 2021.

