Apply 378 Staff Nurse Posts before 16 June





Gandhi Medical School (GMC) Bhopal Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021: Gandhi Medical School (GMC) Bhopal invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 378 posts of Staff Nurse posts. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Gandhi Medical School (GMC) Bhopal. Individuals should word that the final date for utility is 16 June 2021.

Gandhi Medical School Bhopal has launched the job notification to rent the candidates who accomplished GNM, B.Sc. Nursing for 378 Staff Nurse Posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the publish by means of On-line from 25 Could 2021 to 16 June 2021. These candidates who’re within the following emptiness can learn the complete notification before making use of on-line to know the schooling qualification, wage, age restrict, utility payment, utility course of, final date to use and extra.

(*16*)Essential Date:

Final Date of submission of Software type: 16 June 2021

Gandhi Medical School (GMC) Bhopal Staff Nurse Particulars

(*16*)Eligibility Staff Nurse Job

Candidates should have handed the Class 12 th examination by means of Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences together with the (10+2) schooling methodology.

examination by means of Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences together with the (10+2) schooling methodology. Sc (Nursing) or Basic Nursing and Senior Obstetrician skilled.

Reside Registration in Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council. Age Restrict: Minimal 18 years to Most 40 years.

Wage: Fastened remuneration of Rs. 10,000 per thirty days for the primary 03 months. And after 03 months, evaluating the work the candidates might be appointed to the posts of standard institution and they are going to be given wage in keeping with the federal government directive.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

(*16*)Learn how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Gandhi Medical School (GMC) Bhopal. Individuals should word that the final date for utility is 16 June 2021. Candidates prepared to be part of Gandhi Medical School Bhopal have to use for up to date Gandhi Medical School Bhopal Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse posts by means of On-line mode from 25 Could 2021 to 16 June 2021.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles