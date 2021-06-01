Apply 39 Sr. Resident Doctor Posts before 01 June





North Jap Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Well being and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong has introduced the recruitment for the 39 vacancies for the posts of Senior Resident Docs in numerous departments on its official web site @neigrihms.gov.in. These candidates who’re and fulfill all of the eligibility standards are required to obtain and fill the appliance type and ship it through e-mail before the final date 01 June 2021. Candidates can verify all the main points associated to the recruitment like academic qualification, age restrict, notification, utility type, wage construction, and extra on this publish.

Essential Date:

Final Date of submission of utility: 01 June 2021

North Jap Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Well being and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Senior Resident Doctor Particulars

Division No. of Posts Anaesthesiology 04 Posts Anatomy 02 Posts Biochemistry 01 Submit CTVS 01 Submit Dermatology & STD 01 Submit Forensic Medication 02 Posts Normal Medication 08 Posts Microbiology 01 Submit Neurology 02 Posts Neurosurgery 03 Posts Orthopedics 02 Posts Pediatrics 02 Posts Pharmacology 01 Submit Physiology 01 Submit Psychiatry 01 Submit Radiodiagnosis 03 Posts Radiotherapy 01 Submit Surgical Oncology 01 Submit Urology 02 Posts Whole 39 Posts

Eligibility Senior Resident Doctor Job

Postgraduate diploma or diploma in respective topic acknowledged by MCI after acquiring a medical qualification included within the Schedule – I & II of the third Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (individuals possessing {qualifications} included within the half – II of the third schedule also needs to fulfill the circumstances laid out in part 13 (B) of the Act). Passable completion of the obligatory internship/housemanship in a acknowledged hospital. Candidate should be registered with the State Medical Council/Medical Council of India. Age Restrict: 45 years.

Wage: Degree 11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of Rs. 67700 per 30 days plus NPA and different allowances as admissible below the Central Authorities Guidelines in equivalent posts.

The best way to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply North Jap Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Well being and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Job Notification 2021 via the prescribed functions format on or before 01 June 2021. and eligible candidates can submit their functions in prescribed Performa (Annexure-I) together with scanned copy of their certificates by e-mail to [email protected] The final date for submission of utility is 01 Could 2021 (Tuesday) until 05:30 pm.

