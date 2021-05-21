Apply 40 Doctor Posts, Salary Rs. 75000 per month





Central Authorities Well being Scheme (CGHS) Recruitment 2021 On-line Utility out there at cghs.gov.in. Test Vital Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, find out how to apply and different particulars right here.

Central Authorities Well being Scheme (CGHS) Recruitment 2021: Central Authorities Well being Scheme (CGHS) has invited purposes for the 40 Doctor posts. and eligible candidates can apply Central Authorities Well being Scheme (CGHS) Job Notification 2021 by way of the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 14 June 2021.

Candidates can get full particulars about Newest Authorities Jobs 2021 in Central Authorities Well being Scheme within the beneath part. Candidates ought to learn fastidiously this text to find out about Sarkari Naukri 2021 in CGHS until the tip. Central Authorities Well being Scheme Sarkari Jobs 2021 particulars for Publish of Docs (Allopathic) like age restrict, qualification, Expertise, Learn how to apply, and choice course of with Vital dates given in beneath.

Vital Date:

Final Date of submission of software: 14 June 2021

Central Authorities Well being Scheme (CGHS) Doctor Particulars

Eligibility Doctor Job

Minimal qualification required is MBBS Diploma. Age Restrict: Not exceeding 69 years as on 01 July 2021.

Salary: Rs. 75000 per month.

Learn how to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Central Authorities Well being Scheme (CGHS) Job Notification 2021 by way of the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 14 June 2021. & eligible candidates might apply within the prescribed Performa given beneath, along-with self attested copies of requisite certificates viz. Age & Tackle Proof. P.P.O… Proof of retirement/relieving order & Diploma (Not Provisional) of MBBS and legitimate registration certificates and many others. to the 0/0 Further Director, CGHS (HQ), CGHS Bhawan, Sector-13, R.Ok.Puram, New Delhi-110066. Contenders ought to learn & observe the beneath steps to know find out how to submit the applying type of these Newest Govt Jobs 2021 in Central Authorities Well being Scheme.

Particular person want first obtain the Central Authorities Well being Scheme Recruitment notification given within the beneath desk.

After Central Authorities Well being Scheme Recruitment Notification obtain PDF, It is best to learn fastidiously particulars.

If individuals are eligible for these vacancies within the Central Authorities Well being Scheme. Then fill the Job Utility type.

After Submit the All eligibility Particulars please cross-check as soon as.

Now you possibly can connect your required paperwork with The Utility type together with your present {photograph} and ship the Utility type on the tackle given within the beneath:- O/o Further Director, CGHS (HQ), CGHS Bhawan, Sector-13, R.Ok. Puram, New Delhi–110066.

