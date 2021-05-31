Apply 41 Contract Laboratory Support and Admin Support Posts before 01 June





The entire variety of vacancies for these posts was 41 Posts. Many and Eligible Candidates utilized for these posts offline.

ICMR Nationwide Institute of Virology (NIV) Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021: ICMR Nationwide Institute of Virology (NIV) invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 41 posts of Contract Laboratory Support and Admin Support posts. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of ICMR Nationwide Institute of Virology (NIV). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 01 June 2021.

Purposes are invited within the prescribed format connected herewith for the next short-term contract positions at ICMR-NIV Pune for COVID-19 associated actions. The purposes in the usual format ought to attain us by means of e-mail on [email protected]

The purposes with out enclosures in the usual format ought to attain the above e-mail ID as much as 05:00 PM on 01 June 2021. The related paperwork shouldn’t be connected at this stage. The appointment to the respective contract posts might be initially as much as thirty first July 2021 of which can be additional prolonged as per requirement (or the choice of ICMR, Headquarters) if any on case to case foundation.

Necessary Date:

Final Date of submission of Software type: 01 June 2021 as much as 05:00 pm

ICMR Nationwide Institute of Virology (NIV) Contract Laboratory Support and Admin Support Particulars

Identify of the Posts No. of Posts Contract Laboratory Support-I 08 Posts Contract Laboratory Support-II 16 Posts Contract Laboratory Support-III 06 Posts Contract Scientific Support-I 02 Posts Contract Scientific Support-II 01 Submit Contract Admin Support-I 08 Submit Whole 41 Posts

Eligibility Contract Laboratory Support and Admin Support Job

Identify of the Posts Qualification and Age Restrict Contract Laboratory Support-I Class 12th cross with Science topic and DMLT. Age Restrict: 30 years. Contract Laboratory Support-II Graduate in Life Science* Topics related to the current want, with three years work expertise or Grasp’s Diploma in these topics. Age Restrict: 30 years. Contract Laboratory Support-III Graduate in Life Science* Topics related to the current want, with 5 years work expertise or Postgraduate Diploma in these topics. Age Restrict: 30 years. Contract Scientific Support-I 1st Class Grasp’s Diploma in Life Science topics related to the current want, with two years works expertise or Grasp’s Diploma in these topics or 2nd class Postgraduate Diploma in these topics with Ph.D. in related topics. Age Restrict: 35 years. Contract Scientific Support-II MBBS with one 12 months expertise or MD in Microbiology, PSM or Pathology. Age Restrict: 35 years. Contract Admin Support-I Intermediate or 12th cross. Typing velocity of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi or 10500 KDPH in English or 9000 KDPH in Hindi. Age Restrict: 25 years.

Wage Particulars:

Identify of the Submit Wage Contract Laboratory Support-I Rs.18000/- Contract Laboratory Support-II Rs.31000/- Contract Laboratory Support-III Rs.32000/- Contract Scientific Support-I Rs.54300/- Contract Scientific Support-II Rs.68875/- Contract Admin Support-I Rs.16000/-

Easy methods to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of ICMR Nationwide Institute of Virology (NIV). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 01 June 2021. Candidates assembly the age standards and possessing the required {qualifications}, expertise, and so forth. and keen to work for COVID-19 associated actions could apply and fill the Software Type within the prescribed format solely and ship it to the e-mail ID on or before the final date and time of receipt of purposes as talked about above with none enclosures. There isn’t a must ship hard-copy of any software type/paperwork at this stage. Candidate ought to sort “Software for the put up of _________________” within the topic line whereas sending their software by means of e-mail. Candidates making use of for a couple of put up ought to SEPARATELY apply for every put up. Failing to take action, the applying/s might be rejected. The listing of shortlisted candidates might be displayed on the web site of ICMR-NIV and these candidates might be known as for interview/private dialogue (on-line). Protecting in view of the assorted precautions and non availability of Transport Providers attributable to COVID-19, the interview/private dialogue might be performed by means of Skype/video name solely. Particulars might be revealed on ‘www.niv.co.in’. Late and incomplete purposes or purposes not submitted within the prescribed format or with out photograph and signature won’t be thought-about.

