Education

Apply 43 Junior Clerk, Junior Typist & Other Posts

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
0 Views
Apply 43 Junior Clerk, Junior Typist & Other Posts
Written by admin
Apply 43 Junior Clerk, Junior Typist & Other Posts

Apply 43 Junior Clerk, Junior Typist & Other Posts

Kandhamal District court image

Kandhamal District Court docket Recruitment 2021 On-line Software accessible at districts.ecourts.gov.in. Examine Essential Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, learn how to apply and different particulars right here.

Kandhamal District Court docket Recruitment 2021: Kandhamal District Court docket has invited functions for the 43 Junior Clerks, Junior Typist and different posts. and eligible candidates can apply Kandhamal District Court docket Job Notification 2021 by way of the prescribed functions format on or earlier than 11 June 2021.

Kandhamal District Court docket Recruitment 2021 to fill in 43 vacant posts. The Authorities group invitations functions for 43 Junior Clerk, Junior Typist and Other Put up from eligible candidates having tenth, twelfth {qualifications}. These posts are in Kandhamal District Court docket, Odisha, Phulbani., Odisha.

Essential Date:

  • Final Date of submission of software: 15 June 2021

Kandhamal District Court docket Junior Clerks, Junior Typist and different Particulars

Serial Quantity

Title of Posts

No. of Posts

1.

Junior Clerk

28 Posts

2.

Junior Typist

08 Posts

3.

Stenographer, Grade-III

06 Posts

4.

Salaried Amin

01 Put up

Eligibility Junior Clerks, Junior Typist and different Job

Serial Quantity

Title of Posts

Qualification

1.

Junior Clerk

Candidates ought to have handed class 12th from any acknowledged board, should be capable to converse, learn and write Odia.

2.

Junior Typist

Candidates ought to have handed class 12th from any acknowledged board, should be capable to converse, learn and write Odia. The candidate shall possess a minimal typing velocity of 40 phrases per minute.

3.

Stenographer, Grade-III

4.

Salaried Amin

Class 10th handed candidates and Income Inspector (RI) Coaching Certificates holder from a acknowledged establishment.

Wage:

Serial Quantity

Title of Posts

Wage

1.

Junior Clerk

Rs. 19900-Rs. 63200 monthly.

2.

Junior Typist

Rs. 19900-Rs. 63200 monthly.

3.

Stenographer, Grade-III

Rs. 25500-Rs. 81100 monthly.

4.

Salaried Amin

Rs. 21700-Rs. 69100 monthly.

 

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

The best way to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Kandhamal District Court docket Job Notification 2021 by way of the prescribed functions format on or earlier than 11 June 2021. Eligible candidates could ship their software within the prescribed format (hooked up beneath) to The Registrar, Civil Courts Kandhamal Phulbani PO- Phulbani Dist. Kandhamal Pin 762001 on or earlier than 11 June 2021.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles

#Apply #Junior #Clerk #Junior #Typist #Posts

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment