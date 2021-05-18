Apply 43 Junior Clerk, Junior Typist & Other Posts





Kandhamal District Court docket Recruitment 2021 On-line Software accessible at districts.ecourts.gov.in. Examine Essential Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, learn how to apply and different particulars right here.

Kandhamal District Court docket Recruitment 2021: Kandhamal District Court docket has invited functions for the 43 Junior Clerks, Junior Typist and different posts. and eligible candidates can apply Kandhamal District Court docket Job Notification 2021 by way of the prescribed functions format on or earlier than 11 June 2021.

Essential Date:

Final Date of submission of software: 15 June 2021

Kandhamal District Court docket Junior Clerks, Junior Typist and different Particulars

Serial Quantity Title of Posts No. of Posts 1. Junior Clerk 28 Posts 2. Junior Typist 08 Posts 3. Stenographer, Grade-III 06 Posts 4. Salaried Amin 01 Put up

Eligibility Junior Clerks, Junior Typist and different Job

Serial Quantity Title of Posts Qualification 1. Junior Clerk Candidates ought to have handed class 12th from any acknowledged board, should be capable to converse, learn and write Odia. 2. Junior Typist Candidates ought to have handed class 12th from any acknowledged board, should be capable to converse, learn and write Odia. The candidate shall possess a minimal typing velocity of 40 phrases per minute. 3. Stenographer, Grade-III 4. Salaried Amin Class 10th handed candidates and Income Inspector (RI) Coaching Certificates holder from a acknowledged establishment.

Wage:

Serial Quantity Title of Posts Wage 1. Junior Clerk Rs. 19900-Rs. 63200 monthly. 2. Junior Typist Rs. 19900-Rs. 63200 monthly. 3. Stenographer, Grade-III Rs. 25500-Rs. 81100 monthly. 4. Salaried Amin Rs. 21700-Rs. 69100 monthly.

The best way to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Kandhamal District Court docket Job Notification 2021 by way of the prescribed functions format on or earlier than 11 June 2021. Eligible candidates could ship their software within the prescribed format (hooked up beneath) to The Registrar, Civil Courts Kandhamal Phulbani PO- Phulbani Dist. Kandhamal Pin 762001 on or earlier than 11 June 2021.

