Apply 61+ Manager, Deputy Manager and Other Posts before 31 May

Apply 61+ Manager, Deputy Manager and Other (*31*) before 31 May





Nationwide Highways & Infrastructure Growth Restricted (NHIDCL) Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Highways & Infrastructure Growth Restricted (NHIDCL) has invited purposes for the 61 Manager, Deputy Manager and different posts. and eligible candidates can apply Nationwide Highways & Infrastructure Growth Restricted (NHIDCL) Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed purposes format on or before 31 May 2021.

Under individuals will get all the knowledge relating to software type date, eligibility standards, choice course of, instructional qualification, age restrict, and many others. relating to Nationwide Highways & Infrastructure Growth Company Restricted (NHIDCL) Recruitment. So, please learn the beneath publish rigorously before making use of for these vacancies to keep away from errors in full filling an software type.

Vital Date:

Final Date of submission of software: 31 May 2021

NHIDCL Manager, Deputy Manager and different Particulars

Serial Quantity Title of (*31*) No. of (*31*) 1. Common Manager ——– 2. Deputy Common Manager 25 (*31*) 3. Manager 26 (*31*) 4. Assistant Manager 02 (*31*) 5. Junior Manager 08 (*31*) Whole 61+ (*31*)

Eligibility Manager, Deputy Manager and different Job

Serial Quantity Title of (*31*) Qualification 1. Common Manager Diploma in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering 2. Deputy Common Manager Any Diploma 3. Manager Diploma in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering 4. Assistant Manager Any Diploma 5. Junior Manager Any Diploma

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

The right way to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Nationwide Highways & Infrastructure Growth Restricted (NHIDCL) Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed purposes format on or before 31 May 2021. The candidates who want to use for the above posts could submit the applying within the prescribed Performa annexed herewith. The appliance ought to be deal with to the given beneath by hand supply. The final date for submitting the applying is 31 May 2021. The appliance acquired after the final date in addition to incomplete and eligible purposes is not going to be thought of. The appliance type may be downloaded from the official web site www.nhidcl.com. Don’t overlook to take the Xerox software type before submitting the offline type.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles