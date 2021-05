Apply 70 Lecturer, Teacher, Asst Teacher, Accountant & Asst Posts

Apply 70 Lecturer, Trainer, Asst Trainer, Accountant & Asst Posts





Training Division Bemetara Recruitment 2021: Training Division Bemetara has invited purposes for the 70 Lecturer, Trainer, Asst Trainer, Accountant and Asst posts. and eligible candidates can apply Training Division Bemetara Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 15 June 2021.

Training Division Bemetara Recruitment Purposes are invited from Training Division Bemetara Bemetara .Chhattisgarh in prescribed kind by on-line mode just for varied Lecturer, Trainer, Asst Trainer, Accountant, Asst posts. The direct hyperlink for on-line utility portal is accessible at Training Division Bemetara web site https://bemetara.gov.in/. Training Division Bemetara has already revealed the employment discover on 26 Might 2021 concerning 70 vacancies. As per the Training Division Bemetara emptiness notification, these vacancies are assigned to Lecturer, Trainer, Asst Trainer, Accountant, Asst and submit smart emptiness particulars are given beneath.

Necessary Date:

Final Date of submission of utility: 15 June 2021

Training Division Bemetara Lecturer, Trainer, Asst Trainer, Accountant & Asst Particulars

Lecturer, Trainer, Asst Trainer, Accountant & Asst: 70 Posts

Eligibility Lecturer, Trainer, Asst Trainer, Accountant & Asst Job

Intermediate, d.el.ed, b.ed, diploma (related self-discipline). Verify Commercial for instructional qualification. Age Restrict: 18 years to 54 years.

Choice Course of: Written Take a look at, Interview and doc verification will probably be performed for choice of appropriate candidates for Training Division Bemetara Emptiness.

Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Training Division Bemetara Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 15 June 2021.

Firstly, candidates go to to official web site https://bemetara.gov.in/

Then discover the commercial “Newest Training Division Bemetara Jobs”, learn it.

Notification will open and test Eligibility rigorously.

Now enter you particulars accurately and make the cost.

Lastly click on submit button.

Pay the appliance payment.

Lastly, take the print of the appliance kind.

