Apply 80 Hospital Attendant, Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts

South Central Railway (SCR) Recruitment 2021 On-line Utility accessible at scr.indianrailways.gov.in. Verify Necessary Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, learn how to apply and different particulars right here.

South Central Railway (SCR) Recruitment 2021: South Central Railway (SCR) has invited functions for the 80 Hospital Attendants, Nursing Superintendent and different posts. and eligible candidates can apply South Central Railway (SCR) Job Notification 2021 via the prescribed functions format on or earlier than 29 Might 2021.

SCR introduced job notification for the submit of Hospital Attendant has been launched formally. Class 10th, 12th, ITI, Graduate, Put up Graduate cross can apply for these job openings. Candidates who meet the eligibility standards alone can apply on the official web site scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Necessary Date:

Begin Date of submission of software : 22 Might 2021

: 22 Might 2021 Final Date of submission of software: 29 Might 2021

South Central Railway (SCR) Hospital Attendants, Nursing Superintendent and different Particulars

Identify of the Posts No. of Posts Specialist Physician 03 Posts GDMO (Contract Medical Practitioner) 16 Posts Nursing Superintendent (Workers Nurse) 31 Posts Hospital Attendant 26 Posts Pharmacists 02 Posts Well being & Malaria Inspector 01 Put up Lab Assistant 01 Put up Whole 80 Posts

Eligibility Hospital Attendants, Nursing Superintendent and different Job

Identify of the Posts Qualification and Age Restrict Specialist Physician MBBS Diploma and PG/Diploma in topic involved from any College/Establishment acknowledged by Indian Medical Council (IMC). Age Restrict: 53 years as on 22 Might 2021. GDMO (Contract Medical Practitioner) MBBS Diploma with completion of Internship from any college/Establishment acknowledged by Indian Medical Council (IMC). Age Restrict: 53 years as on 22 Might 2021. Nursing Superintendent (Workers Nurse) Certificates as Registered Nurse and Midwife having handed. 03 years course in Common Nursing and midwifery from a college of Nursing or different establishment acknowledged by the Indian Nursing Council. OR B.SC. (Nursing). Age Restrict: 20 years to 33 years as on 22 Might 2021. Hospital Attendant Class 10th cross OR ITI from establishments acknowledged by NCVT/SCVT or equal OR Nationwide Apprenticeship Certificates (NAC) granted by NCVT. Age Restrict: 18 years to 33 years as on 22 Might 2021. Pharmacists Class 10+2 in Science or its equal, with Diploma in Pharmacy from acknowledged establishment and registered as Pharmacist below the Pharmacy Act, 1948 (OR) Bachelor diploma in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a acknowledged College or equal and Registered as a Pharmacist below the Pharmacy Act, 1948. Age Restrict: 20 years to 33 years as on 22 Might 2021. Well being & Malaria Inspector B.Sc. having studied Chemistry as Major/Non-compulsory topic in any department of Chemistry whereas endeavor the course Plus (a) One 12 months Diploma of Well being/Sanitary Inspector (or) (b) One 12 months Nationwide Commerce Certificates (NTC) in Well being Sanitary Inspector awarded by Nationwide Council for Vocational Coaching, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt of India, New Delhi. Age Restrict: 20 years to 33 years as on 22 Might 2021. Lab Assistant Class 12th (10+2 stage) in Science plus (a) Diploma in Medical Laboratory Know-how (DMLT) (OR) (b) Certificates Course in Medical Lab. Know-how at par with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Know-how (DMLT) topic to the achievement of (i) The course has been accomplished from the establishment which is acknowledged by a College or Technical Board of State Authorities/Central Authorities authority; (ii) The period of the course is a minimum of 01 12 months; (iii) In the course of the course the candidate ought to have accomplished the coaching on full time foundation; and (iv) On the finish of the course, there ought to be system of examination which has been efficiently handed by the candidate. Age Restrict: 18 years to 33 years.

Wage:

Identify of the Posts Wage Specialist Physician Rs. 95,000 monthly GDMO (Contract Medical Practitioner) Rs. 75,000 monthly Nursing Superintendent (Workers Nurse) Rs. 44,900 monthly Hospital Attendant Rs. 18,000 monthly Pharmacists Rs. 29,200 monthly Well being & Malaria Inspector Rs. 35,400 monthly Lab Assistant Rs. 21,700 monthly

The best way to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply South Central Railway (SCR) Job Notification 2021 via the prescribed functions format on or earlier than 29 Might 2021. Eligible candidates are suggested to e-mail the scanned copies of crammed and signed software within the prescribed format hooked up together with required paperwork (in pdf) to the Electronic mail id: [email protected] on or earlier than 29 Might 2021.

