Apply 89 Lab Technician Posts before 28 May





Municipal Company of Better Mumbai (MCGM) Recruitment 2021 On-line Software obtainable at portal.mcgm.gov.in. Verify Necessary Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, find out how to apply and different particulars right here.

Municipal Company of Better Mumbai (MCGM) Recruitment 2021: Municipal Company of Better Mumbai (MCGM) has invited functions for the 89 Lab Technician posts. and eligible candidates can apply Municipal Company of Better Mumbai (MCGM) Job Notification 2021 via the prescribed functions format on or before 28 May 2021.

The Municipal Company of Better Mumbai has introduced the recruitment for the 89 vacancies for the posts of Laboratory Technicians on its official web site @portal.mcgm.gov.in. These candidates who’re and fulfill all of the eligibility standards are required to obtain and fill the applying type and ship it through postal means before the final date 28 May 2021. Candidates can examine all the small print associated to the recruitment like academic qualification, age restrict, notification, utility type, wage construction, and extra on this publish.

Necessary Date:

Final Date of submission of utility: 28 May 2021

Municipal Company of Better Mumbai (MCGM) Lab Technician Particulars

Eligibility Lab Technician Job

Diploma in B.Sc/D.M.L.T./B.Sc.+ D.M.L.T and Bachelor of Paramedical Expertise in Laboratory Medication. Age Restrict: 18 years to 65 years.

Wage: Rs. 18000 per 30 days.

Choice course of: Choice will probably be primarily based both written Examination/Interview.

Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Municipal Company of Better Mumbai (MCGM) Job Notification 2021 via the prescribed functions format on or before 28 May 2021. and Eligible Candidates apply the Put up on or before from 17 May 2021 to 28 May 2021 at 05:00 pm. Candidates are required to obtain the applying type format from the hyperlink talked about above. Have to fill every element accurately and ship it to the under talked about tackle together with the supporting paperwork, {photograph}, and certificates through postal means.

