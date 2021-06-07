Apply Consultant Post before 19 June





Delhi Public Library Recruitment 2021: Delhi Public Library invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 01 publish of Consultant. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Delhi Public Library. Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 19 June 2021.

Delhi Public Library, an autonomous group below Ministry of Tradition invitations purposes from retired officers for engagement of Consultant (Admn.) purely on contract foundation for a interval of SIX months. Delhi Public Library introduced job notification for the publish of Consultant has been launched formally. Retired Workers go can apply for this job opening. Candidates who meet the eligibility standards alone can apply on the official web site dpl.gov.in.

Essential Date:

Publish in Employment Information : 05 June 2021

: 05 June 2021 Final Date of submission of software kind: 19 June 2021 ((inside 15 days from the date of publication of the commercial)

Delhi Public Library Consultant Particulars

Consultant (Admn.): 01 Post

Eligibility Consultant Job

Individuals retired from the publish of Deputy Secretary/Below Secretary (Deputy Director)/Part Officer or equal. Age Restrict: Most 65 years.

Wage Particulars: Rs. 35,000-Rs. 40,000 per 30 days.

Choice Process: Choice will likely be primarily based On Purely Contract Foundation.

How one can Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Delhi Public Library. Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 19 June 2021. Functions should attain the workplace addressed to Dy. Director (Admn.), Delhi Public Library, Dr. S.P. Mukherjee Marg, Delhi-110006 inside 15 days from the date of publication of the commercial add on the DPL web site. Functions acquired after due date and with out supporting paperwork won’t be thought-about. For additional particulars please go to official web site www.dpl.gov.in.

