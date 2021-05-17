Apply for 50 Posts of Specialist and Senior Resident @esic.nic.in, Check Details





Staff State Insurance coverage Company Alwar Job Notification 2021: Staff State Insurance coverage Company (ESIC) Alwar has invited purposes for the 50 posts of Senior Resident/ Specialists. These vacancies can be found underneath the requirement of COVID-19 disaster administration. and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview from 17 Could 2021 onwards.

In a bid to use for Staff State Insurance coverage Company Alwar Job Notification 2021, candidates ought to have instructional qualification together with Publish Graduate Diploma (MD/MS/DNB)/Diploma in Drugs/Anesthesia with extra eligibility as talked about within the notification.

Candidates making use of for Staff State Insurance coverage Company Alwar Job Notification 2021 ought to be aware that choice can be performed on the idea of their efficiency within the walk-in-interview scheduled from 17 Could 2021 onwards.

Candidates keen to use for Staff State Insurance coverage Company Alwar Job Notification 2021can undergo this text for software course of, age restrict, submit smart qualification, expertise, choice standards, easy methods to apply and so on right here.

Necessary Date for ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 17 Could 2021 onwards

Emptiness Details for ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident/ Specialists-50

Eligibility Standards for ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Academic Qualification

Candidates ought to have Publish Graduate Diploma (MD/MS/DNB)/Diploma in Drugs/Anesthesia/ C important Care/Pulmonary Drugs/ Household Drugs/ Emergency Drugs.

You might be suggested to examine the notification hyperlink for particulars of the academic qualification of the posts.

ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

The right way to Apply for ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview begins from 17 Could 2021 onwards on the venue Convention Corridor, Tutorial Block at ESIC Medical Faculty and Hospital Alwar, Rajasthan. You might be suggested to examine the notification hyperlink for particulars of the interview schedule.