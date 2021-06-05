Apply for Medical Officer (General Duty) Posts

Apply for Medical Officer (Common Obligation) Posts





Oil and Pure Gasoline Company (ONGC) Recruitment 2021: Oil and Pure Gasoline Company (ONGC) invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 03 posts of Medical Officer (Common Obligation). and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Oil and Pure Gasoline Company (ONGC). Individuals should word that the final date for utility is 12 June 2021.

Notification is out for 03 vacancies on a contract foundation. Eligible candidates can ship the appliance from 05 June 2021 to 12 June 2021. Candidates can view the publish particulars, emptiness particulars, eligibility standards, choice course of, making use of methodology, charge construction and necessary dates within the under content material.

Essential Date:

Begin Date of submission utility kind : 05 June 2021

: 05 June 2021 Final Date of submission of utility kind: 12 June 2021

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Medical Officer (Common Obligation) Particulars

S. No Identify of the Put up No. of Posts 1 Medical Officer (Common Obligation) (Contact interval until

30/06/2022) 02 Posts 2 Medical Officer (Common Obligation) (Contact interval of 6

months) 01 Put up

Eligibility Pharmacist, Knowledge Entry Operator, Knowledge Supervisor and Different Job

Candidates ought to have accomplished MBBS with Legitimate registration at State Medical Council or Medical Council of India (MCI). Age Restrict: As per ONGC Guidelines.

Wage: Rs. 72,000 per 30 days.

Easy methods to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Oil and Pure Gasoline Company (ONGC). Individuals should word that the final date for utility is 12 June 2021. Candidates are required to ship the scanned copy of neatly typed/handwritten Utility and required paperwork within the given format to the e-mail tackle: [email protected] as a PDF file on or earlier than 12 June 2021.

