Apply for Medical Officer Posts before 02 June





The overall variety of vacancies for these posts was 03 Posts. Many and Eligible Candidates utilized for these posts offline.

Oil and Pure Gasoline Company Restricted (ONGC) Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021: Oil and Pure Gasoline Company Restricted (ONGC) invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 03 posts of Medical Officer. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Oil and Pure Gasoline Company Restricted (ONGC). Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 02 June 2021.

ONGC introduced job notification for the submit of Contract Medical Officer has been launched formally. MBBS, MS/MD go can apply for this job opening. Candidates who meet the eligibility standards alone can apply on the official web site ongcGadgetClock.com.

Essential Date:

Begin date of registration and mailing related paperwork to [email protected] : 27 Could 2021, 1000 Hours

: 27 Could 2021, 1000 Hours Finish Date of registration : 02 June 2021, 1800 Hours.

: 02 June 2021, 1800 Hours. Finish date for Mailing related paperwork to [email protected]: 03 June 2021, 1800 Hours

Oil and Pure Gasoline Company Restricted (ONGC) Medical Officer Particulars

Identify of the Posts No of Posts Contract Medical Officer–Basic Responsibility (GDMO) 01 Put up Contract Medical Officer–Doctor 01 Put up Contract Medical Officer–Radiology 01 Put up

Eligibility Medical Officer Job

Identify of the Posts Qualification Contract Medical Officer–Basic Responsibility (GDMO) Bachelor of Medication and Bachelor of Surgical procedure (MBBS). Contract Medical Officer–Doctor MD Basic Medication.

Wage:

Identify of the Posts Wage (Emoluments per thirty days consolidated) Contract Medical Officer–Basic Responsibility (GDMO) Rs. 72,000 (Rupees seventy two thousand solely). Contract Medical Officer–Doctor Rs. 1,00,000 (Rupees one lakh solely) Contract Medical Officer–Radiology Rs. 1,00,000 (Rupees one lakh solely)

How one can Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Oil and Pure Gasoline Company Restricted (ONGC). Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 02 June 2021. Candidates want to go to www.ongcGadgetClock.com to register on our Registration net hyperlink. The registration website shall stay open from 27 Could 2021 to 02 June 2021. Candidates shall be knowledgeable about mode of interview i.e. to seem in-person or via on-line technique with particulars of date, time and venue and so forth. In case it’s determined to conduct interview via on-line technique, the candidate ought to be capable to join via Microsoft Groups/Google Meet/Zoom/WhatsApp, Webex and so forth. because the case could also be. All communications with the candidate shall be via SMS/e-mail.

