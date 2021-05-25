Apply for PGT, TGT and PRT Posts @apsrkpuram.edu.in





APS RK Puram Trainer Recruitment 2021 Notification out at apsrkpuram.edu.in. Test the applying course of, academic qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

APS Recruitment 2021: Military Public Faculty (APS), RK Puram Fly Over, Secunderabad has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of Put up Graduate Trainer, Educated Graduate Trainer and Main Trainer. candidates can apply to the posts by the prescribed format on or earlier than 10 June 2021.

Essential Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 10 June 2021

APS Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Put up Graduate Trainer – 05 Posts

Educated Graduate Trainer – 05 Posts

Main Trainer – 10 Posts

APS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Educated Graduate Trainer – Commencement with B.Ed. And equal with a minimal of fifty% marks in every. In case the candidate has not scored 50% marks in commencement however has certified as a postgraduate with the identical topic and scored 50% or extra marks in PG will probably be thought of.

Main Trainer – Graduate with B.Ed./D.E.Ed. with minimal 50% marks in every.

Put up Graduate Trainer – Put up Commencement within the involved topic plus acknowledged diploma in training with minimal 50% marks in every.

APS Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict

Recent Candidates – under 40 years lower than 5 years expertise

Expertise Candidates – under 57 years incl ESM 5 years expertise.

Obtain APS Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

Tips on how to apply for APS Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit functions together with the paperwork to the Military Public Faculty, RK Puram with a DD for Rs. 100/- in a favor of APS, RK Puram Secunderabad. The appliance kinds could be downloaded by the college official web site. i.e. apsrkpuram.edu.in. The final date for submission of utility kinds is 10 June 2021. Candidates can consult with the hyperlinks offered on this article for reference.

