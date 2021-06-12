Apply For Trained Graduate Teacher Post Today, Interview on June 22

Apply For Trained (*22*) Teacher Post In the present day, Interview on June 22





Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Candidates on the lookout for authorities jobs within the Indian Railways, right here comes an exquisite piece of stories for you. The Southern Railway, Railway Excessive College, CBSE, Podanur, is on the lookout for candidates for the submit of Trained (*22*) Teacher for Social Research and Hindi Topic to show in Excessive College lessons. Candidates, who're and eligible, can apply for the Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 posts within the given format and seem for a video interview. The candidates should take be aware that the video interview for the Southern Railways Recruitment 2021 will probably be held on June 22, 2021.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Emptiness particulars

TGT (Social Science) – 1 Post

TGT(Hindi)- 1 Post

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility standards

candidates should know methods to handle a classroom and conduct checks by way of on-line platforms until the varsity reopens. And after the colleges open, they should handle 30 intervals of 40 minutes in per week.

The chosen lecturers will carry out all jobs associated to tutorial, together with analysis work for which no cost over and above the one for taking the lessons will probably be paid. The candidates have to be as much as 55 years of age to use for this job. The chosen candidates will probably be given a wage of Rs 26,250 monthly.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Right here’s methods to apply

candidates for the Southern Railway instructor job should submit their resume and utility type within the format hooked up herewith to the mail [email protected] Furthermore, the candidates who fulfil the necessities can attend the On-line-Interview at 10:00 hours for Social Research and at 11:00 hours for Hindi on June 22, 2021.