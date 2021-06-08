Apply FT General Surgeon and GDMO Posts before 18 June

Nuclear Energy Company of India Restricted (NCIL) has launched the notification for the recruitment of FT General Surgeon (MO/D), FT GDMO (MO/C). The candidates who’re prepared to use for this recruitment can ship their software to the official e mail handle as talked about under on this web page.

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Nuclear Energy Company of India Restricted (NPCIL) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 02 posts of FT General Surgeon and GDMO. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nuclear Energy Company of India Restricted (NPCIL). Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 18 June 2021.

Necessary Date:

Start Date of submission of application form: 04 June 2021

Last Date of submission of application form: 18 June 2021

Date of Interview: 25 June 2021

NPCIL FT General Surgeon and GDMO Particulars

FT General Surgeon : 01 Publish

: 01 Publish FT General Obligation Medical Officer: 01 Publish

Eligibility FT General Surgeon and GDMO Job

FT General Surgeon : MS in General Surgical procedure MBBS + PG Diploma in General Surgical procedure.

: MS in General Surgical procedure MBBS + PG Diploma in General Surgical procedure. FT General Obligation Medical Officer: MBBS in acknowledged college. Age Restrict: The candidates who’re prepared to use for this recruitment ought to have the age between the age restrict as talked about within the notification. As per the notification, the age of the candidates shouldn’t lower than 18 years as on 18.06.2021 and the utmost age to not exceed 35 years as on 18 June 2021.

Wage:

FT General Surgeon (MO/D): Rs. 87,200 per month.

FT GDMO (MO/C): Rs. 72,600 per month.

The best way to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nuclear Energy Company of India Restricted (NPCIL). Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 18 June 2021. Candidates will probably be chosen via Private Interview. The board will conduct the interview at handle talked about under at 09:00hrs on 25/06/2021. The additional particulars of the choice course of will probably be intimated alter by the board later. Keep related with us for the additional updates relating to this. Nisarga Visitor Home, Kaiga Township, PO: Kaiga-581400, Karwar, Uttara Kannada District, Karnataka.

