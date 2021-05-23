Apply Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Posts, Salary Rs. 31,000





DRDO- Defence Research and Growth Laboratory (DRDL) Recruitment 2021 On-line Utility obtainable at drdo.gov.in. Test Vital Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, learn how to apply and different particulars right here.

DRDO- Defence Research and Growth Laboratory (DRDL) Recruitment 2021: DRDO- Defence Research and Growth Laboratory (DRDL) has invited functions for the ten Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. and eligible candidates can apply DRDO- Defence Research and Growth Laboratory (DRDL) Job Notification 2021 by way of the prescribed functions format on or earlier than 14 June 2021.

DRDO- Defence Research and Growth Laboratory (DRDL) has introduced notification for the publish of JRF. Furthermore, B.E/B.Tech, M.E/M.Tech is eligible to use for DRDO-DRDL Recruitment 2021. DRDL Present a gross wage of as much as Rs. 31,000 + HRA. and eligible candidates can learn extra particulars under and might apply on-line for DRDO-DRDL.

Vital Date:

Begin Date of submission of utility : 22 Might 2021

: 22 Might 2021 Final Date of submission of utility: 14 June 2021

DRDO- Defence Research and Growth Laboratory (DRDL) Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Particulars

Identify of the Posts No. of Posts Junior Research Fellow (Mechanical Engineering) 07 Posts Junior Research Fellow (Aeronautical/Aerospace) 03 Posts

Eligibility Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Job

Identify of the Posts Qualification Junior Research Fellow (Mechanical Engineering) B.E/B.Tech with Firstclass in Mechanical Engineering with legitimate Gate rating or M.E/M.Tech with firstclass in mechanical engineering. Junior Research Fellow (Aeronautical/Aerospace) B.E/B.Tech with Firstclass in Aeronautical/Aerospace with legitimate Gate rating or M.E/M.Tech with firstclass in Aeronautical/Aerospace.

Salary: ₹ 31,000 per thirty days plus HRA as per DRDO Guidelines.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

How you can Apply

and eligible candidates can apply DRDO- Defence Research and Growth Laboratory (DRDL) Job Notification 2021 by way of the prescribed functions format on or earlier than 14 June 2021. Eligible candidates might ship their utility within the prescribed format. The duly accomplished functions together with self-attested copies of paperwork addressed to “The Director, DRDL, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Advanced, Kanchanbagh PO, Hyderabad – 500058”. The candidates ought to write in a daring letter “APPLICATION FOR JRF RECRUITMENT” on High of the quilt of the envelope. The final date for submission of functions is 14 June 2021.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles