Apply Now on kea.kar.nic.in; Check Exam Date, How to Apply





KCET 2021 Apply Now: The Karnataka Examination Authority has activated the appliance hyperlink for the Karnataka Widespread Entrance Check (KCET) 2021. Utility kinds can be found on the official web site of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can apply beginning at this time, that's, June 15 (Tuesday), by visiting the official KCET portal.

KCET 2021 examination might be held on August 28-29 for admission to engineering, expertise, yoga and naturopathy, BPharma, farm science and veterinary programs in faculties throughout Karnataka. The appliance window might be open until July 10, whereas the deadline to submit the appliance charges is July 13.

KCET 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the KEA web site – kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on on “KCET 2021 software type” hyperlink

Step 3: Fill within the registration particulars

Step 4: Login utilizing the registration credentials obtained on e-mail

Step 5: Fill the KCET 2021 software type

Step 6: Add the required scanned paperwork and signatures

Step 7: Make cost of software payment and submit the shape.

KCET 2021: Utility Payment, Exam Date and different particulars