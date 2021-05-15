Apply Online for 13 Faculty Posts before 26 May





The entire variety of vacancies for these posts was 13 Posts. Many and Eligible Candidates utilized for these posts on-line.

Indian Institute of Overseas Commerce (IIFT) Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Overseas Commerce (IIFT) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 13 posts of Faculty. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Indian Institute of Overseas Commerce (IIFT). Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 26 May 2021.

Indian Institute of Overseas Commerce (IIFT) invitations functions from eligible instructing professionals for recruitment of Professor/Affiliate Professor/Assistant Professor and Assistant Professor Posts. The pay scales might be supplied as per UGC/CFTI Rules. The final date for submission of on-line functions is 26 May 2021. The IIFT conducts Full time and Half Time MBA (Worldwide Enterprise), MA (Economics–Specialization in Commerce and Finance) in addition to Government Programmes.

Essential Date:

(*26*)Beginning Date for Submission of Utility: 15 May 2021 (*26*)Final Date for submission of software: 26 May 2021

Indian Institute of Overseas Commerce (IIFT) Faculty Particulars

(*13*) Title of Posts Whole No. of Posts Professor 04 Posts Assistant Professor 07 Posts Assistant Professor (On Contract) 02 Posts

Eligibility Faculty Job

(*13*) Title of Posts Qualification Professor An eminent scholar having PhD diploma within the related self-discipline with a firstclass or equal on the previous diploma with an excellent tutorial report all through. Minimal 10 years instructing/analysis/business expertise. Assistant Professor Grasp’s Diploma with 55% Marks with NET/SLET/SET qualification or Ph.D. diploma in related self-discipline.

Wage:

(*26*)Professor: Pay Stage 14A (Rs. 1, 59,100 –Rs. 2, 20,200) (*26*)Assistant Professor: Pay Stage 11 (Rs. 68,900 –Rs. 1, 17,200) (*26*)Assistant Professor (Contract): Pay Stage 10 (Rs. 57,700 –Rs. 98,200)

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

Easy methods to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Indian Institute of Overseas Commerce (IIFT). Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 26 May 2021. Eligible candidates ought to apply on-line by means of IIFT official web site (www.iift.edu).

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles