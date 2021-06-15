Apply Online for 16 Administrative, Police Service, Tehsildar and Other Posts





Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) Recruitment 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 16 posts of Administrative, Police Service, Tehsildar and different. The final date for software is 15 June 2021.

The web registration course of for eligible candidates has been made accessible from 19 Could to fifteen June 2021.

Necessary Date:

Graduation of on-line Registration of software by candidates : 19 Could 2021

: 19 Could 2021 Final date for on-line registration of software by candidates: 15 June 2021

HPPSC Administrative, Police Service, Tehsildar and different Particulars

Title of Posts (*16*) No. of Posts (*16*)

HP Administrative Providers (*16*) 08 Posts (*16*)

District Controller (*16*) 01 Submit (*16*)

HP Police Providers (*16*) 04 Posts (*16*)

Tehsildar (*16*) 01 Submit (*16*)

Assistant Registrar (*16*) 02 Posts (*16*)

Complete (*16*) 16 Posts (*16*)



Eligibility Administrative, Police Service, Tehsildar and different Job

A candidate should be a citizen of India. Minimal Instructional {Qualifications} a) A candidate should possess a Bachelor’s Diploma or its equal from a acknowledged College. b) A candidate, who has appeared at an examination the passing of which might render him eligible to seem at this examination however has not been knowledgeable of end result, could apply for admission to the examination. A candidate, who intends to seem at such a qualifying examination, may additionally apply, offered the qualifying examination is accomplished earlier than the graduation of this examination. Such candidates shall be admitted to the examination, if in any other case eligible, however the admission can be deemed to be provisional and topic to cancellation, if they don’t produce proof of getting handed the examination as quickly as handed and in any case not later than two months after the graduation of this examination. c) Candidates who’ve handed the ultimate skilled MBBS or another Medical Examination equal thereto, however haven’t accomplished their internship by the point of submission of their functions for the HAS and so forth. examination shall be provisionally admitted to the examination offered they submit together with their functions a replica of certificates from the College/Establishments that they’d handed the requisite last skilled medical examination. In such circumstances, the candidates shall be required to supply on the time of their Persona Take a look at authentic diploma or a certificates from the involved competent authority of the College/Establishment that they’d accomplished all necessities (together with completion of internship) for the award of diploma. Age Restrict: A candidate will need to have attained the age of 21 years and should not have attained the age of 35 years on the 01 January 2021, which means thereby that candidates born on or after 02 January 2000 are underage whereas candidates born on or earlier than 01 January 1986 are overage.

How you can Apply

Eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC).

