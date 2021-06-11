Apply Online for 16 Dy Librarian, Asst Registrar, UDC, LDC, Jr Accountant and Technical Assistant Posts



Tezpur College has launched a job commercial for the recruitment of 16 Deputy Librarian, UDC, LDC, Jr. Accountant, Technical Assistant emptiness. Eligible candidates might apply on-line.

Tezpur College Recruitment 2021: Tezpur College invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 15 posts of Dy. Librarian, Asst Registrar, UDC, LDC, Jr. Accountant and Technical Assistant. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Tezpur College. Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 23 July 2021.

Vital Date:

Final date for Submission of Online Functions: 23 July 2021

Tezpur College Dy. Librarian, Asst Registrar, UDC, LDC, Jr. Accountant and Technical Assistant Particulars

Identify of the Posts No. of Posts Inside Audit Officer 01 Put up Deputy Librarian 01 Put up Info Scientist 01 Put up Assistant Registrar 02 Posts Higher Division Clerk (UDC) 04 Posts Decrease Division Clerk (LDC) 04 Posts Junior Accountant 02 Posts Technical Assistant 01 Put up Whole 16 Posts

Eligibility Dy. Librarian, Asst Registrar, UDC, LDC, Jr. Accountant and Technical Assistant Job

Identify of the Posts Qualification and Age Restrict Inside Audit Officer Officers holding analogous posts on common foundation or with 5 (05) years’ common service within the scale of pay of Rs.10,000-325-15,200/- (fifth CPC)/Rs. 15.600-39,100 (PB-3) plus Grade Pay of Rs. 6.600 (sixth CPC)/Degree-II with rationalized entry Pay of Rs. 67,700 from the Central/State Govt., Universities and different autonomous organizations. Age Restrict: Not exceeding 50 years. Deputy Librarian i) A Grasp’s diploma in Library Science/Info Science/Documentation Science with no less than 55% marks or an equal grade in a point-scale, wherever grading system is adopted. ii) Eight years expertise as an Assistant College Librarian/School Librarian. iii) Proof of revolutionary library providers together with integration Of ICT in Library. iv) A Ph.D. diploma in Library Science/Info Science/Documentation Science/Archives and manuscript protecting/computerization of library. Age Restrict: Not exceeding 50 years. Info Scientist A) (i) Grasp’s Diploma in Library and Info Science (MLISc) with no less than 55% marks or an equal grade in a point-scale, wherever grading system is adopted. (ii) Put up Graduate Diploma in Pc Functions (PGDCA) or M.Sc. in Pc Science/Info Know-how. OR B) (i) M.E./M.Tech. in Pc Science& Engineering/Digital & Communication Engineering with no less than 55% marks or an equal grade in a point-scale, wherever grading system is adopted. (ii) Minimal two (02) years expertise in Library Automation, Library Networking and Utility of Net Applied sciences in Library. OR C) (i) Grasp of Pc Functions (MCA) with no less than 55% marks or an equal grade in a point-scale, wherever grading system is adopted with two years of related expertise. (ii) Minimal two (02) years expertise in Library Automation, Library Networking and Utility of Net Applied sciences in Library. Age Restrict: Not exceeding 35 years. Assistant Registrar A Grasp’s Diploma in any topic with no less than 55% Of the marks or its equal grade of ‘B’ within the UGC Seven Level Scale. Age Restrict: Not exceeding 35 years. Higher Division Clerk (UDC) A Bachelor’s diploma from any acknowledged college. Age Restrict: Not exceeding between 18 years to 27 years. Decrease Division Clerk (LDC) · 12th Class or equal qualification from a acknowledged Board or College. · A typing pace of 30 w.p.m. in English on handbook kind author. Or · A typing pace of 35 w.p.m. in English on laptop. [35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 and 9000 Key Depression Per Hour (KDPH) respectively on an average of 5 key depressions for each word]. Age Restrict: Not exceeding between 18 years to 27 years. Junior Accountant A Bachelor’s diploma in commerce from any acknowledged college. Age Restrict: Not exceeding between 18 years to 27 years. Technical Assistant l) B.Sc. with main in Physics from a acknowledged College. 2) Two (2) years’ expertise in related job in a school/college laboratory or equal group. Age Restrict: Not exceeding between 18 years to 27 years.

How you can Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Tezpur College. Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 23 July 2021. Eligible and candidates shall apply on-line by visiting Tezpur College on-line recruitment portal (https://tezunt.samarth.edu.in). (Please kind the hyperlink in your browser and press ENTER key) from 14 June 2021 (09.00 AM) to 13.07.2021 (Until 11.59 PM. IST). After submission of the ONLINE software within the portal, a duly signed arduous copy (pdf) of the finished software(s) have to be submitted to “The Registrar, Tezpur College, Tezpur-784 028, Assam” together with all vital enclosures together with the proof of submission of software price and “No Objection Certificates (NOC)”, wherever relevant, newest by 23 July 2021. The envelope containing the applying ought to be tremendous scribed “Utility for the publish of…………. (Identify of the publish), Advt. No. 08/2021”.

