Apply Online for 16 Technical Assistant, Business Development Manager & Other Posts

IIITM Kerala Recruitment 2021 to fill in 16 vacant positions. The Training group invitations functions for 16 Business Development Manager, Coaching Manager and Other Posts from eligible candidates having B.Tech, M.Tech, M.Sc, MBA, Ph.D., Put up Graduate {qualifications}.

Indian Institute of Info Expertise and Administration (IIITM) Kerala Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Info Expertise and Administration (IIITM) Kerala invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 17 posts of Technical Assistant, Business Development Manager and different. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Indian Institute of Info Expertise and Administration (IIITM) Kerala. Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 23 June 2021.

Vital Date:

Final date for Submission of Online Functions: 23 June 2021

IIITM Kerala Technical Assistant, Business Development Manager and different Particulars

Identify of the Posts No. of Posts Business Development Manager (Gross sales & Advertising and marketing) 01 Put up Coaching Manager 01 Put up Technical Assistant (IT) 01 Put up BD Intern 04 Posts HR Intern 02 Posts Instructing Intern 03 Posts Entrepreneurship Intern 04 Posts Whole 16 Posts

Eligibility Technical Assistant, Business Development Manager and different Job

Business Development Manager (Gross sales & Advertising and marketing): MBA with a graduate diploma in B.Tech/ B.E. in electronics or allied areas having at the very least seven years of expertise in gross sales and advertising particularly in:

1) Sourcing exterior funds, startup incubator/ accelerator, know-how gear rental, social media, product advertising of electronics {hardware}, or occasion administration Expertise in advertising electronics gear companies and leases can be an added benefit.

2) Digital advertising, startup incubator/accelerator, know-how gear rental, social media, product advertising of electronics {hardware}, or occasion administration. Wonderful understanding of digital advertising ideas and finest practices, expertise with social media, Google instruments, and web optimization/ SEM, and abilities in analyzing market analysis and promotion planning.

Coaching Manager: (i) M.Tech/M.E. diploma and Ph.D. in Electronics or allied areas.

(ii) Robust educational monitor file, with Ph.D. obtained from an institute of nationwide significance or ranked globally in THE high 500.

(iii) Earlier analysis expertise together with that in doctoral work or in instructing, at the very least 02 years after M.Tech/M.E. diploma is necessary. Technical Assistant (IT) B.Tech diploma with at the very least 1-year expertise as Internet Administrator/System Administrator in reputed establishments in authorities/ universities/trade with expertise in net design and workplace IT asset administration.

BD Intern : MBA or MBA pupil with a specialization in technique, gross sales, or advertising.

: MBA or MBA pupil with a specialization in technique, gross sales, or advertising. HR Intern : MBA or MBA pupil with a specialization in human sources.

: MBA or MBA pupil with a specialization in human sources. Instructing Intern : Put up-Graduate or a pupil pursuing M. Tech/M.E./M.Sc, or M. Phil with a powerful educational monitor file and curiosity in instructing.

: Put up-Graduate or a pupil pursuing M. Tech/M.E./M.Sc, or M. Phil with a powerful educational monitor file and curiosity in instructing. Entrepreneurship Intern: Put up-graduate or a pupil pursuing MBA with a specialization in technique, gross sales, or advertising. Or B.Tech graduate with at the very least 01 yr of expertise

The right way to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Indian Institute of Info Expertise and Administration (IIITM) Kerala. Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 23 June 2021. Functions shall be submitted on-line earlier than 04:00 pm newest by 23 June 2021. The appliance will be had from official web site www.iiitmk.ac.in/careers.

