Apply Online for 170 Lecturer, Head Master, Teacher, Asst Teacher & Other Posts

Apply Online for 170 Lecturer, Head Grasp, Teacher, Asst Teacher & Other Posts

Swami Atmanand Wonderful College, Bhatapara Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021: Swami Atmanand Wonderful College, Bhatapara invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 170 posts of Lecturer, Head Grasp, Teacher, Asst Teacher and different. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Swami Atmanand Wonderful College, Bhatapara. Individuals should notice that the final date for utility is 05 June 2021.

Winitra.com has introduced excellent news for unemployed youth of Chhattisgarh who’re trying for authorities job. Recruitment functions have been invited for numerous 170 posts together with Lecturer, Principal Pathak, Teacher, Assistant Grade-3 in Swami Atmanand College (English medium) in 5 growth blocks of Balaudabazar – Bhatapara district. and eligible candidates can apply on-line for the Swami Atmanand College Balodabazar Recruitment 2021 recruitment by 05 June 2021. The web utility hyperlink is given beneath on this submit. Get all data associated to Swami Atmanand College Balodabazar Recruitment 2021 like age, qualification, pay scale and so forth. by means of this submit of winitra.com.

Necessary Date:

  • Begin Date of submission of Online Utility: 24 Might 2021
  • Final Date of submission of Online Utility: 05 June 2021, 11:59 pm

Swami Atmanand Wonderful College, Bhatapara Lecturer, Head Grasp, Teacher, Asst Teacher and different Particulars

Identify of the Posts

No. of Posts

Lecturer

70 Posts

Principal Reader

10 Posts

Teacher

25 Posts

Assistant Teacher

25 Posts

Pc Teacher

05 Posts

Train Teacher

05 Posts

Laboratory Assistant

15 Posts

Granthpal

05 Posts

Assistant Grade-2

05 Posts

Assistant Grade-3

05 Posts

Eligibility Lecturer, Head Grasp, Teacher, Asst Teacher and different Job

  • Lecturer: Grasp’s diploma and B.Ed with 50% marks in associated topic from acknowledged college. Coaching is obligatory.
  • Principal Reader (ECM): Grasp’s diploma and B.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. Coaching is obligatory.
  • Teacher: Graduate diploma with B.Ed. and B.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. D.Ed./D.L.Ed. Coaching obligatory and handed the instructor eligibility take a look at.
  • Principal Reader (P.S.): Graduate diploma with B.Ed. and B.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. D.Ed./D.L.Ed. Coaching obligatory and handed the instructor eligibility take a look at.
  • Assistant Teacher: Increased Secondary and B.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. D.Ed./D.L.Ed. Coaching obligatory and handed the instructor eligibility take a look at.
  • Pc Teacher: BE/B.Tech or B.Sc Pc Science/MCA with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college.
  • Train Teacher: Commencement with B.P.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college.
  • Laboratory Assistant: Increased Secondary go with Biology/Arithmetic topic with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college.

Find out how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Swami Atmanand Wonderful College, Bhatapara. Individuals should notice that the final date for utility is 05 June 2021.

