Apply Online for 170 Lecturer, Head Master, Teacher, Asst Teacher & Other Posts

Apply Online for 170 Lecturer, Head Grasp, Teacher, Asst Teacher & Other Posts





Swami Atmanand Wonderful College, Bhatapara Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021: Swami Atmanand Wonderful College, Bhatapara invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 170 posts of Lecturer, Head Grasp, Teacher, Asst Teacher and different. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Swami Atmanand Wonderful College, Bhatapara. Individuals should notice that the final date for utility is 05 June 2021.

Winitra.com has introduced excellent news for unemployed youth of Chhattisgarh who’re trying for authorities job. Recruitment functions have been invited for numerous 170 posts together with Lecturer, Principal Pathak, Teacher, Assistant Grade-3 in Swami Atmanand College (English medium) in 5 growth blocks of Balaudabazar – Bhatapara district. and eligible candidates can apply on-line for the Swami Atmanand College Balodabazar Recruitment 2021 recruitment by 05 June 2021. The web utility hyperlink is given beneath on this submit. Get all data associated to Swami Atmanand College Balodabazar Recruitment 2021 like age, qualification, pay scale and so forth. by means of this submit of winitra.com.

Necessary Date:

Begin Date of submission of Online Utility : 24 Might 2021

: 24 Might 2021 Final Date of submission of Online Utility: 05 June 2021, 11:59 pm

Swami Atmanand Wonderful College, Bhatapara Lecturer, Head Grasp, Teacher, Asst Teacher and different Particulars

Identify of the Posts No. of Posts Lecturer 70 Posts Principal Reader 10 Posts Teacher 25 Posts Assistant Teacher 25 Posts Pc Teacher 05 Posts Train Teacher 05 Posts Laboratory Assistant 15 Posts Granthpal 05 Posts Assistant Grade-2 05 Posts Assistant Grade-3 05 Posts

Eligibility Lecturer, Head Grasp, Teacher, Asst Teacher and different Job

Lecturer : Grasp’s diploma and B.Ed with 50% marks in associated topic from acknowledged college. Coaching is obligatory.

: Grasp’s diploma and B.Ed with 50% marks in associated topic from acknowledged college. Coaching is obligatory. Principal Reader (ECM) : Grasp’s diploma and B.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. Coaching is obligatory.

: Grasp’s diploma and B.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. Coaching is obligatory. Teacher : Graduate diploma with B.Ed. and B.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. D.Ed./D.L.Ed. Coaching obligatory and handed the instructor eligibility take a look at.

: Graduate diploma with B.Ed. and B.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. D.Ed./D.L.Ed. Coaching obligatory and handed the instructor eligibility take a look at. Principal Reader (P.S.) : Graduate diploma with B.Ed. and B.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. D.Ed./D.L.Ed. Coaching obligatory and handed the instructor eligibility take a look at.

: Graduate diploma with B.Ed. and B.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. D.Ed./D.L.Ed. Coaching obligatory and handed the instructor eligibility take a look at. Assistant Teacher : Increased Secondary and B.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. D.Ed./D.L.Ed. Coaching obligatory and handed the instructor eligibility take a look at.

: Increased Secondary and B.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. D.Ed./D.L.Ed. Coaching obligatory and handed the instructor eligibility take a look at. Pc Teacher : BE/B.Tech or B.Sc Pc Science/MCA with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college.

: BE/B.Tech or B.Sc Pc Science/MCA with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. Train Teacher : Commencement with B.P.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college.

: Commencement with B.P.Ed. with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college. Laboratory Assistant: Increased Secondary go with Biology/Arithmetic topic with 50% marks within the topic associated to acknowledged college.

Find out how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Swami Atmanand Wonderful College, Bhatapara. Individuals should notice that the final date for utility is 05 June 2021.

