Apply Online for 1797 Sr Resident/Tutor Posts @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Well being Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bihar Mixed Entrance Aggressive Examination Board (BCECEB) has launched a recruitment notification for the submit of Senior Resident/ Tutor in well being division on its web site – state.bihar.gov.in. Eligible and candidates can apply for Bihar Sr Resident Recruitment 2021 from 07 June to twenty June 2021 by way of on-line mode on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Sr Resident Notification Obtain

Bihar Sr Resident Online Utility Hyperlink

Vital Dates

Beginning Date of Online Utility – 07 June 2021 Final Date of Online Utility – 20 June 2021 Final date of cost by way of Internet Banking / Debit Card /Credit score Card after submission of the Online Utility Type of Registered Candidate. – 21 June 2021 (11.59 P.M.) Online Enhancing of Utility Kind – 22 June 2021 to 23 June .2021 (11.59 P.M.) Date of publishing / Importing of Provisional Benefit Listing – To be notified in a while Date of Receipt of Objections – To be notified in a while Proposed Date of Counselling / Doc Verification : To be notified in a while Date of Publishing / Importing of Ultimate Benefit Listing – To be notified in a while

Bihar Well being Emptiness Particulars

Junior Resident – 1797 Posts

Eligibility Standards for Bihar Well being SrResident Posts

Instructional Qualification:

PG Diploma/ Diploma (Related Self-discipline) from Indian Medical Council

Age Restrict:

For UR (Male): 37 Years

For UR (Feminine)/ OBC (Male/ Feminine): 40 Years

For SC/ ST: 42 Years

Age leisure is relevant as per guidelines

The best way to Apply for Bihar Well being Sr Resident Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and candidates can apply on-line on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in by clicking on the hyperlink “Online Portal of Senior Resident / Tutor underneath Well being Division by following steps:

Registration Fill Private Data Add Photograph & Signature Fill Instructional Data Preview your Utility Pay Examination Charge Obtain Exhausting Copy

Charge:

UR/ EWS/ EBC/ BC/ SC/ ST/ DQ: Rs. 2250/-

Fee Mode: by way of Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit score Card