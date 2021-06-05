Apply Online for 1797 Sr Resident/Tutor Posts @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Well being Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bihar Mixed Entrance Aggressive Examination Board (BCECEB) has launched a recruitment notification for the submit of Senior Resident/ Tutor in well being division on its web site – state.bihar.gov.in. Eligible and candidates can apply for Bihar Sr Resident Recruitment 2021 from 07 June to twenty June 2021 by way of on-line mode on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Sr Resident Notification Obtain
Bihar Sr Resident Online Utility Hyperlink
Vital Dates
- Beginning Date of Online Utility – 07 June 2021
- Final Date of Online Utility – 20 June 2021
- Final date of cost by way of Internet Banking / Debit Card /Credit score Card after submission of the Online Utility Type of Registered Candidate. – 21 June 2021 (11.59 P.M.)
- Online Enhancing of Utility Kind – 22 June 2021 to 23 June .2021 (11.59 P.M.)
- Date of publishing / Importing of Provisional Benefit Listing – To be notified in a while
- Date of Receipt of Objections – To be notified in a while
- Proposed Date of Counselling / Doc Verification : To be notified in a while
- Date of Publishing / Importing of Ultimate Benefit Listing – To be notified in a while
Bihar Well being Emptiness Particulars
Junior Resident – 1797 Posts
Eligibility Standards for Bihar Well being SrResident Posts
Instructional Qualification:
PG Diploma/ Diploma (Related Self-discipline) from Indian Medical Council
Age Restrict:
For UR (Male): 37 Years
For UR (Feminine)/ OBC (Male/ Feminine): 40 Years
For SC/ ST: 42 Years
Age leisure is relevant as per guidelines
The best way to Apply for Bihar Well being Sr Resident Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and candidates can apply on-line on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in by clicking on the hyperlink “Online Portal of Senior Resident / Tutor underneath Well being Division by following steps:
- Registration
- Fill Private Data
- Add Photograph & Signature
- Fill Instructional Data
- Preview your Utility
- Pay Examination Charge
- Obtain Exhausting Copy
Charge:
UR/ EWS/ EBC/ BC/ SC/ ST/ DQ: Rs. 2250/-
Fee Mode: by way of Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit score Card
