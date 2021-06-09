Apply Online for 19 RA, JRF and Field Assistant Posts before 13 June
Gujarat Biotechnology Analysis Centre (GBRC) invitations software for the recruitment of RA, JRF and Field Assistant vacancies. The employment particulars in regards to the posts, age restrict, instructional qualification, expertise and different situations are given under as hyperlink.
Created On: Jun 9, 2021 07:00 IST
GBRC Recruitment 2021: Apply RA, JRF and Field Assistant Posts
Gujarat Biotechnology Analysis Centre (GBRC) Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Biotechnology Analysis Centre (GBRC) invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 19 posts of RA, JRF and Field Assistant. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Gujarat Biotechnology Analysis Centre (GBRC). Individuals should notice that the final date for software is 13 June 2021.
Gujarat Biotechnology Analysis Centre invitations purposes from the deserving candidate for the publish of Analysis Affiliate (11 Posts), Junior Analysis Fellow (07 Posts) and Field Assistant (01 Publish) positions in numerous analysis tasks. Particulars of the tasks publish, important qualification, and fellowship is given under.
Vital Date:
Final date for Submission of Online Purposes: 13 June 2021
Gujarat Biotechnology Analysis Centre (GBRC) RA, JRF and Field Assistant Particulars
Identify of the Posts
No. of Posts
Analysis Affiliate
11 Posts
Junior Analysis Fellow (JRF)
07 Posts
Field Assistant
01 Publish
Eligibility RA, JRF and Field Assistant Job
Identify of the Posts
{Qualifications}
Analysis Affiliate
1. PhD in Biotechnology/Organic sciences/Bioinformatics/Plant Biotechnology/Life Sciences/Molecular Biology or equal Diploma OR
2. Having 03 years of analysis design and growth expertise after M.Tech in Biotechnology/Bioinformatics /Plant Biotechnology/Molecular Biology or allied sciences with no less than 01 analysis paper in Science Quotation Listed (SCI) Journal. OR
3. M.Sc. in Biotechnology/Organic sciences/Bioinformatics/Plant Biotechnology/Life Sciences/Molecular Biology with 03 years of analysis design and growth expertise with no less than one analysis paper in Science Quotation Listed (SCI) Journal.
Junior Analysis Fellow (JRF)
1. Publish Graduate in Molecular Biology/Biotechnology/Microbiology/Life Sciences with NET qualification or graduate Diploma in skilled course in above topics with NET {qualifications} OR
2. Publish Graduate Diploma in Molecular Biology/Biotechnology/Microbiology/Life Sciences.
Field Assistant
1. Publish Graduate in Molecular Biology/Biotechnology/Life Sciences with NET qualification or Graduate Diploma in Skilled Course in above topics with NET {qualifications} OR
2. Publish Graduate Diploma in Molecular Biology/Biotechnology/Microbiology/Life Sciences.
Find out how to Apply
and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Gujarat Biotechnology Analysis Centre (GBRC). Individuals should notice that the final date for software is 13 June 2021.
The above posts are purely momentary and might be crammed on contractual foundation for an preliminary interval of 11 months, which can be prolonged after passable efficiency of the incumbent until termination of the challenge.
There isn’t any provision of re-engagement after termination of the challenge.
The chosen candidate shall not declare for common appointment, because the fellowship is co-terminus with the challenge.
Most age on the final day of the appliance as per commercial of the applicant is 35 years for JRF/FA and 45 years for RA.
No TA/DA might be paid for attending the interview.
Final Date for Submission of Online Software: 13 June 2021 as much as 23:59 Hrs.
For on-line software, please go to: https://www.gbrc.gujarat.gov.in/
Candidate has to pay the under charges on-line on on-line SBI portal https://www.onlinesbi.sbi/sbicollect/. Please learn Find out how to pay charges on-line on web site solely.
