Apply Online for 21 Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer and Other Posts

CSIR-Institute of Microbial Know-how (IMTECH) Recruitment 2021: CSIR-Institute of Microbial Know-how (IMTECH) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 21 posts of Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer and different. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of CSIR-Institute of Microbial Know-how (IMTECH). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 15 July 2021.

CSIR – Institute of Microbial Know-how has launched the job notification to rent the candidates who accomplished B.Sc, Diploma, ITI, Skilled, B.Sc. MLT for 21 Junior Engineer, Technician, Technical Assistant, Fitter, Electrician Posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the publish by way of Online from 01 June 2021 to fifteen July 2021. These candidates who’re within the following emptiness can learn the complete notification earlier than making use of on-line to know the training qualification, wage, age restrict, software price, software course of, final date to use and extra.

Essential Date:

Graduation of Online Purposes: 01 June 2021
Final date for Submission of Online Purposes: 15 July 2021 (as much as 05:00 pm)

CSIR-Institute of Microbial Know-how (IMTECH) Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer and different Particulars

Title of the Posts No. of Posts Technical Assistant 06 Posts Junior Engineer 01 Publish Technician 12 Posts Electrician 01 Publish Fitter 01 Publish

Eligibility Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer and different Job

Title of the Posts Qualification Technical Assistant 1st class B.Sc. (Science) with one yr full time skilled qualification/expertise in Microbiology/Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry/Biochemistry/Bio-technology/MLT/Chemical Sciences from a acknowledged Inst./group or 1st class diploma in Bio Chemical Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering/Know-how of 03 years full time length or at the least 02 years full-time length in case of lateral admission in Diploma programs or its equal with 02 years of expertise within the related space/area. Junior Engineer 1st class diploma in Electrical Engineering of 03 years full-time length or at the least 02 years full-time length in case of lateral admission in a Diploma course or its equal with 02 years of expertise within the related space/area. Technician Secondary Faculty Certificates/10th Normal with Science topics with minimal 55% marks plus ITI certificates or nationwide/state commerce certificates or two years full-time expertise as an apprentice trainee from a acknowledged Establishment in Ref. & AC Mech commerce. Electrician Secondary Faculty Certificates/10th Normal with Science topics with minimal 55% marks plus ITI certificates in Electrician commerce. Fitter Secondary Faculty Certificates/10th Normal with Science topics with minimal 55% marks plus ITI certificates in Fitter commerce.

How you can Apply

Eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of CSIR-Institute of Microbial Know-how (IMTECH). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 15 July 2021.

