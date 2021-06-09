Apply Online for 22 Programme Manager, Programme Executive & Other Posts

Utility kind for Nationwide Institute of Rural Improvement & Panchayati Raj Jobs Vacancies. Newest NIRDPR Recruitment 2021 on www.nird.org.in. Nationwide Institute of Rural Improvement & Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2021 Information for Upcoming NIRDPR Emptiness 2021.

Nationwide Institute of Rural Improvement & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Institute of Rural Improvement & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 22 posts of Programme Supervisor, Programme Executive and different. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Institute of Rural Improvement & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 22 June 2021.

Nationwide Institute of Rural Improvement & Panchayati Raj Jobs 2021 Notification out on official website of Nationwide Institute of Rural Improvement & Panchayati Raj for Analysis Assistant, Programme Executive job vacancies. Job Aspirants who handed Graduate, B.Tech, Grasp Diploma, Publish Graduate, PhD are eligible to use for NIRDPR Recruitment 2021. As per the official notification of Nationwide Institute of Rural Improvement & Panchayati Raj, you’ll be able to submit your Online software kind for the publish of Analysis Assistant, Programme Executive on or earlier than the final date given within the notification.

Essential Date:

Final date for Submission of Online Purposes: 22June 2021(*22*)

Nationwide Institute of Rural Improvement & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) Programme Supervisor, Programme Executive and different Particulars

Infrastructure Specialist : 01 Publish(*22*)

: 01 Publish(*22*) IEC and Documentation Professional : 01 Publish(*22*)

: 01 Publish(*22*) Affiliate Strategic Managers : 04 Posts(*22*)

: 04 Posts(*22*) Programme Supervisor : 01 Publish(*22*)

: 01 Publish(*22*) Programme Executive : 01 Publish(*22*)

: 01 Publish(*22*) Challenge Officer- NRM : 01 Publish(*22*)

: 01 Publish(*22*) Challenge Officer – ICT : 01 Publish(*22*)

: 01 Publish(*22*) Analysis Assistant : 02 Posts(*22*)

: 02 Posts(*22*) Analysis Affiliate : 03 Posts(*22*)

: 03 Posts(*22*) ETL Software Specialist : 01 Publish(*22*)

: 01 Publish(*22*) Programme Officer : 01 Publish(*22*)

: 01 Publish(*22*) Challenge Marketing consultant : 01 Publish(*22*)

: 01 Publish(*22*) Senior Marketing consultant : 02 Posts(*22*)

: 02 Posts(*22*) Challenge Coaching Supervisor : 01 Publish(*22*)

: 01 Publish(*22*) Challenge Affiliate (MIS): 01 Publish(*22*)

Eligibility Programme Supervisor, Programme Executive and different Job

Infrastructure Specialist : Publish Graduate.(*22*)

: Publish Graduate.(*22*) IEC and Documentation Professional : Publish Graduate.(*22*)

: Publish Graduate.(*22*) Affiliate Strategic Managers : Publish Graduate(*22*)

: Publish Graduate(*22*) Programme Supervisor : Graduate.(*22*)

: Graduate.(*22*) Programme Executive : Graduate.(*22*)

: Graduate.(*22*) Challenge Officer- NRM : BE/B.Tech.(*22*)

: BE/B.Tech.(*22*) Challenge Officer – ICT : BE/B.Tech/MCA.(*22*)

: BE/B.Tech/MCA.(*22*) Analysis Assistant : BE/B.Tech/Commencement.(*22*)

: BE/B.Tech/Commencement.(*22*) Analysis Affiliate : Masters Diploma/PhD/Publish Commencement.(*22*)

: Masters Diploma/PhD/Publish Commencement.(*22*) ETL Software Specialist : Diploma/Diploma.(*22*)

: Diploma/Diploma.(*22*) Programme Officer : Masters Diploma.(*22*)

: Masters Diploma.(*22*) Challenge Marketing consultant : PhD.(*22*)

: PhD.(*22*) Senior Marketing consultant : Publish Graduate.(*22*)

: Publish Graduate.(*22*) Challenge Coaching Supervisor : Publish Graduate.(*22*)

: Publish Graduate.(*22*) Challenge Affiliate (MIS): BE/B.Tech/Publish Graduate.(*22*)

Wage Particulars:

Infrastructure Specialist → INR.-1, 00,000-1, 25,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

→ INR.-1, 00,000-1, 25,000 per thirty days.(*22*) IEC .and Documentation Professional →INR.-40,000 – 50,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

→INR.-40,000 – 50,000 per thirty days.(*22*) Affiliate Strategic Managers →INR.-45,000-60,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

→INR.-45,000-60,000 per thirty days.(*22*) Programme Supervisor →INR.-50,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

→INR.-50,000 per thirty days.(*22*) Programme Executive →INR.-25,000-30,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

→INR.-25,000-30,000 per thirty days.(*22*) Challenge Officer- NR M →INR.-1, 50,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

M →INR.-1, 50,000 per thirty days.(*22*) Challenge Officer – ICT →INR.-1, 75,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

→INR.-1, 75,000 per thirty days.(*22*) Analysis Assistant →INR.-22,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

→INR.-22,000 per thirty days.(*22*) Analysis Affiliate →INR.-30,000 – 40,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

→INR.-30,000 – 40,000 per thirty days.(*22*) ETL Software Specialist →INR.-60,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

→INR.-60,000 per thirty days.(*22*) Programme Officer →INR.-75,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

→INR.-75,000 per thirty days.(*22*) Challenge Marketing consultant →INR.-80,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

→INR.-80,000 per thirty days.(*22*) Senior Marketing consultant →INR.-1, 20,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

→INR.-1, 20,000 per thirty days.(*22*) Challenge Coaching Supervisor →INR.-50,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

→INR.-50,000 per thirty days.(*22*) Challenge Affiliate (MIS) →INR.-40,000 per thirty days.(*22*)

The best way to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Institute of Rural Improvement & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 22 June 2021.

