Apply Online for 23+ Project Manager, Project Coordinator and Other Posts before 23 June

The candidates shall be chosen by Written Take a look at, Group Dialogue and Interview.
CMD Kerala Recruitment 2021: Apply Project Supervisor, Project Coordinator and Other Posts
Centre for Administration Improvement (CMD) Kerala Recruitment 2021: Centre for Administration Improvement (CMD) Kerala invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 23+ posts of Project Supervisor, Project Coordinator and different. Eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Centre for Administration Improvement (CMD) Kerala at cmdkerala.internet.
The Centre for Administration Improvement has been launched a notification for 23+ Project Supervisor, Project Coordinator Posts in Kerala on 09-06-2021. The candidates who’re trying for the Central authorities can apply before the final date of the applying.
Essential Date:
- Final date for Submission of Online Functions: 23 June 2021
CMD Kerala Project Supervisor, Project Coordinator and different Particulars
Title of the Posts
No. of Posts
Assistant Project Supervisor
01 Publish
Project Supervisor
01 Publish
Project Engineer
Anticipated vacancies
Technical Appraisal Trainee
01 Publish
Project Coordinator/Junior Useful resource Particular person
20 Posts
Title of the Posts
Qualification and Age Restrict
Assistant Project Supervisor
M.Tech, Engineering. Age Restrict: As much as 25 years To 50 years.
Project Supervisor
M.Tech, Engineering. Age Restrict: As much as 25 years To 50 years.
Project Engineer
M.Tech, Engineering. Age Restrict: As much as 25 years To 50 years.
Technical Appraisal Trainee
M.Tech, Engineering. Age Restrict: As much as 25 years To 50 years.
Project Coordinator/Junior Useful resource Particular person
M.Tech, Engineering. Age Restrict: As much as 25 years To 50 years.
Title of the Posts
Wage (per 30 days)
Assistant Project Supervisor
Rs. 80,000 per 30 days.
Project Supervisor
Rs. 1, 25,000 per 30 days.
Project Engineer
Rs. 40,000 per 30 days.
Technical Appraisal Trainee
Rs. 30,000 per 30 days.
Project Coordinator/Junior Useful resource Particular person
Rs. 1, 00,000–Rs. 2, 00,000 per 30 days.