Apply Online for 238 Staff Nurse Posts before 15 June

Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol Recruitment 2021: Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 238 posts of Staff Nurse. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol. Individuals should be aware that the final date for utility is 16 June 2021.
GMC Shahdol has launched the brand new employment notification to rent the 238 Staff Nurse Posts. Candidates who possess the specified qualification can apply for this job opening. Nevertheless, candidates are suggested to submit the appliance type before 16 June 2021. Get additional particulars concerning the GMC Shahdol Recruitment like wage, choice, utility, and so forth., are shared within the following sections.
Essential Date:
- Online Utility type beginning date: 27 Might 2021
- Online Utility type deadline: 16 June 2021
- Correction in Utility type beginning date: 13 June 2021
- Correction in Utility type deadline: 16 June 2021
- Tentative date of Examination: 03 July 2021
- Date of submission of objection concerning examination: 12 July to 14 July 2021
Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol Staff Nurse Particulars
- Staff Nurse (Direct Recruitment)
|
Sr. No.
|
Neighborhood
|
Unclassified
|
Former Serviceman
|
No. of Posts
|
Open
|
Feminine
|
Feminine
|
01
|
UR
|
30
|
15
|
04
|
02
|
51 Posts
|
02
|
PwD
|
12
|
06
|
02
|
00
|
20 Posts
|
03
|
SC
|
18
|
09
|
02
|
01
|
30 Posts
|
04
|
ST
|
23
|
11
|
03
|
01
|
38 Posts
|
05
|
OBC
|
28
|
15
|
04
|
02
|
49 Posts
|
Complete
|
111
|
56
|
15
|
06
|
188 Posts
- Direct Recruitment (20% reserved for contract staff)
|
Sr. No.
|
Neighborhood
|
Unclassified
|
Former Serviceman
|
No. of Posts
|
Open
|
Feminine
|
Open
|
Feminine
|
01
|
UR
|
09
|
04
|
01
|
00
|
14 Posts
|
02
|
PwD
|
03
|
01
|
01
|
00
|
05 Posts
|
03
|
SC
|
05
|
02
|
01
|
00
|
08 Posts
|
04
|
ST
|
06
|
03
|
01
|
00
|
10 Posts
|
05
|
OBC
|
08
|
04
|
01
|
00
|
13 Posts
|
Complete
|
31
|
14
|
05
|
00
|
50 Posts
Eligibility Staff Nurse Job
Class 12th go with Physics, Chemistry and Biology and B.Sc nursing or Basic nursing and senior obstetrician educated. Age Restrict: Minimal 18 years and Most 40 years.
Wage: The pay for the employed contenders is Rs. 5200-Rs. 20200+Rs. 2800 per thirty days.
How you can Apply
and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol. Individuals should be aware that the final date for utility is 15 June 2021.
