Apply Online for 238 Staff Nurse Posts before 15 June





Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol Recruitment 2021: Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 238 posts of Staff Nurse. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol. Individuals should be aware that the final date for utility is 16 June 2021.

GMC Shahdol has launched the brand new employment notification to rent the 238 Staff Nurse Posts. Candidates who possess the specified qualification can apply for this job opening. Nevertheless, candidates are suggested to submit the appliance type before 16 June 2021. Get additional particulars concerning the GMC Shahdol Recruitment like wage, choice, utility, and so forth., are shared within the following sections.

Essential Date:

Online Utility type beginning date : 27 Might 2021

: 27 Might 2021 Online Utility type deadline : 16 June 2021

: 16 June 2021 Correction in Utility type beginning date : 13 June 2021

: 13 June 2021 Correction in Utility type deadline : 16 June 2021

: 16 June 2021 Tentative date of Examination : 03 July 2021

: 03 July 2021 Date of submission of objection concerning examination: 12 July to 14 July 2021

Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol Staff Nurse Particulars

Staff Nurse (Direct Recruitment)

Sr. No. Neighborhood Unclassified Former Serviceman No. of Posts Open Feminine (*15*) Open Feminine 01 UR 30 15 04 02 51 Posts 02 PwD 12 06 02 00 20 Posts 03 SC 18 09 02 01 30 Posts 04 ST 23 11 03 01 38 Posts 05 OBC 28 15 04 02 49 Posts Complete 111 56 15 06 188 Posts

Direct Recruitment (20% reserved for contract staff)

Sr. No. Neighborhood Unclassified Former Serviceman No. of Posts Open Feminine Open Feminine 01 UR 09 04 01 00 14 Posts 02 PwD 03 01 01 00 05 Posts 03 SC 05 02 01 00 08 Posts 04 ST 06 03 01 00 10 Posts 05 OBC 08 04 01 00 13 Posts Complete 31 14 05 00 50 Posts

Eligibility Staff Nurse Job

Class 12th go with Physics, Chemistry and Biology and B.Sc nursing or Basic nursing and senior obstetrician educated. Age Restrict: Minimal 18 years and Most 40 years.

Wage: The pay for the employed contenders is Rs. 5200-Rs. 20200+Rs. 2800 per thirty days.

How you can Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol. Individuals should be aware that the final date for utility is 15 June 2021.

