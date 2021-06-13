Education

Apply Online for 238 Staff Nurse Posts before 15 June

Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol Recruitment 2021: Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 238 posts of Staff Nurse. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol. Individuals should be aware that the final date for utility is 16 June 2021.

GMC Shahdol has launched the brand new employment notification to rent the 238 Staff Nurse Posts. Candidates who possess the specified qualification can apply for this job opening. Nevertheless, candidates are suggested to submit the appliance type before 16 June 2021. Get additional particulars concerning the GMC Shahdol Recruitment like wage, choice, utility, and so forth., are shared within the following sections.

Essential Date:

  • Online Utility type beginning date: 27 Might 2021
  • Online Utility type deadline: 16 June 2021
  • Correction in Utility type beginning date: 13 June 2021
  • Correction in Utility type deadline: 16 June 2021
  • Tentative date of Examination: 03 July 2021
  • Date of submission of objection concerning examination: 12 July to 14 July 2021

Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol Staff Nurse Particulars

  • Staff Nurse (Direct Recruitment)

Open

Sr. No.

Neighborhood

Unclassified

Former Serviceman

No. of Posts

Open

Feminine

Feminine

01

UR

30

15

04

02

51 Posts

02

PwD

12

06

02

00

20 Posts

03

SC

18

09

02

01

30 Posts

04

ST

23

11

03

01

38 Posts

05

OBC

28

15

04

02

49 Posts
 

Complete

111

56

15

06

188 Posts
  • Direct Recruitment (20% reserved for contract staff)

Sr. No.

Neighborhood

Unclassified

Former Serviceman

No. of Posts

Open

Feminine

Open

Feminine

01

UR

09

04

01

00

14 Posts

02

PwD

03

01

01

00

05 Posts

03

SC

05

02

01

00

08 Posts

04

ST

06

03

01

00

10 Posts

05

OBC

08

04

01

00

13 Posts
 

Complete

31

14

05

00

50 Posts

Eligibility Staff Nurse Job

Class 12th go with Physics, Chemistry and Biology and B.Sc nursing or Basic nursing and senior obstetrician educated. Age Restrict: Minimal 18 years and Most 40 years.

Wage: The pay for the employed contenders is Rs. 5200-Rs. 20200+Rs. 2800 per thirty days.

How you can Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Authorities Medical School (GMC), Shahdol. Individuals should be aware that the final date for utility is 15 June 2021.

