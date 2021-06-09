Apply Online for 25 Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering Department) Posts

Netaji Subhas College of Expertise has launched the job notification to rent the candidates who accomplished M.Tech, M.E, PhD for 25 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor Posts. Verify Official Notification.

Netaji Subhas College of Expertise (NSUT) Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Netaji Subhas College of Expertise (NSUT) invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 25 posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering Division). and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Netaji Subhas College of Expertise (NSUT). Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 16 July 2021.

Netaji Subhas College of Expertise has launched the job notification to rent the candidates who accomplished M.Tech, M.E, PhD for 25 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor Posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the submit by way of Online from 07 June 2021 to 16 July 2021. These candidates who’re within the following emptiness can learn the complete notification earlier than making use of on-line to know the training qualification, wage, age restrict, software price, software course of, final date to use and extra.

Essential Date:

Final date for Submission of Online Functions: 16 July 2021

NSUT Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering Division) Particulars

Serial No. Identify of the Posts No. of Posts 1. (*25*) Assistant Professor 17 Posts 2. Associate Professor 06 Posts 3. Professor 02 Posts

Eligibility Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering Division) Job

Serial No. Identify of the Posts Qualification and Age Restrict 1. Assistant Professor B.E./B.Tech./B.S. and M.E./M.Tech./M.S. or Built-in M.Tech. in related department with firstclass or equal in any one of many diploma. Age Restrict: 35 years. 2. Associate Professor PhD diploma within the related subject and Top notch or equal at both Bachelor’s or Grasp’s degree within the related department.

At the least a complete of 06 analysis publications in SCI journals/UGC/AICTE authorised checklist of journals.

·Minimal of 08 years of expertise in educating/ analysis/ trade out of which at the very least 02 years shall be Put up PhD expertise. Age Restrict: 50 years. 3. Professor PhD diploma in related subject and Top notch or equal at both Bachelor’s or Grasp’s degree within the related department.

Minimal of 10 years of expertise in educating/ analysis/ trade out of which at the very least 03 years shall be at a submit equal to that of an Associate Professor.

At the least 06 analysis publications on the degree of Associate Professor in SCI journals/UGC/AICTE authorised checklist of journals and at the very least 02 profitable PhD guided as Supervisor/Co-supervisor until the date of eligibility of promotion. OR At the least 10 analysis publications on the degree of Associate Professor in SCI journals/UGC/AICTE authorised checklist of journals until the date of eligibility for promotion. Age Restrict: 55 years.

How you can Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Netaji Subhas College of Expertise (NSUT). Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 16 July 2021. Candidates prepared to be part of NSUT have to use for newest NSUT Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor posts by way of Online mode from 07 June 2021 to 16 July 2021.

