Apply Online for 25 Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering Department) Posts

Apply Online for 25 Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering Division) Posts
Netaji Subhas College of Expertise has launched the job notification to rent the candidates who accomplished M.Tech, M.E, PhD for 25 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor Posts. Verify Official Notification.
NSUT Recruitment 2021: Apply Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts
Netaji Subhas College of Expertise (NSUT) Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Netaji Subhas College of Expertise (NSUT) invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 25 posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering Division). and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Netaji Subhas College of Expertise (NSUT). Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 16 July 2021.
Netaji Subhas College of Expertise has launched the job notification to rent the candidates who accomplished M.Tech, M.E, PhD for 25 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor Posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the submit by way of Online from 07 June 2021 to 16 July 2021. These candidates who’re within the following emptiness can learn the complete notification earlier than making use of on-line to know the training qualification, wage, age restrict, software price, software course of, final date to use and extra.
Essential Date:
- Final date for Submission of Online Functions: 16 July 2021
NSUT Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering Division) Particulars
|
Serial No.
|
Identify of the Posts
|
No. of Posts
|
1.
|
17 Posts
|
2.
|
Associate Professor
|
06 Posts
|
3.
|
Professor
|
02 Posts
Eligibility Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering Division) Job
|
Serial No.
|
Identify of the Posts
|
Qualification and Age Restrict
|
1.
|
Assistant Professor
|
B.E./B.Tech./B.S. and M.E./M.Tech./M.S. or Built-in M.Tech. in related department with firstclass or equal in any one of many diploma. Age Restrict: 35 years.
|
2.
|
Associate Professor
|
|
3.
|
Professor
|
Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer
How you can Apply
and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Netaji Subhas College of Expertise (NSUT). Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 16 July 2021. Candidates prepared to be part of NSUT have to use for newest NSUT Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor posts by way of Online mode from 07 June 2021 to 16 July 2021.
Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles
#Apply #Online #Professor #Associate #Professor #Assistant #Professor #Civil #Engineering #Division #Posts