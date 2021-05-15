Apply Online for 2850 Community Health Officers (CHOs) Posts @sams.co.in





NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Nationwide Health Mission (NHM) has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of Community Health Officers (CHOs) by 6 months for Certificates Course. Eligible and can apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 from 15 Could to 31 Could 2021 on SAMS web site – sams.co.in.

A complete of 2850 vacancies are notified. This is part of an initiative underneath the Ayushman Bharat to Strengthen Sub-Health Facilities as Health and Wellness Facilities (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public well being programmes and to allow complete main well being care service supply, together with illness administration

Extra particulars NHM MP CHO 2021 Recruitment similar to emptiness break-up, utility process, eligibility, age restrict, wage, choice standards and different given beneath:

Essential Dates

Beginning Date of Utility – 15 Could 2021

Final date for submission of utility: 31 Could 2021

NHM MP Emptiness Particulars

Community Health Officers – 2850 Posts

Jun-21 – 585 Posts Jul-21 – 1680 Posts Oct-21 – 585 Posts

NHM MP CHO Wage:

Rs 25,000 monthly wage plus as much as Rs 15,000 monthly performance-based incentive on profitable completion of coaching/internship interval.

Eligibility Standards for NHM CHO Posts

Academic Qualification:

B.Sc. (Nursing) / Put up Primary B.Sc. (Nursing) / GNM / BAMS

NHM MP CHO Age Restrict:

21 to 40 years (Age leisure for the reserved class candidates as per authorities norms.)

Choice Course of for NHM MP CHO Posts

The choice might be executed on the idea of written examination

Learn how to apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 ?

candidates can apply on-line for NHM CHO Recruitment 2021 on official web site sams.co.in/ from 15 Could to 31 Could 2021.

NHM MP CHO Notification Obtain PDF

NHM MP CHO Particulars

NHM MP CHO Online Utility

