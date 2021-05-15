Apply Online for 2850 Community Health Officers (CHOs) Posts @sams.co.in
NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Nationwide Health Mission (NHM) has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of Community Health Officers (CHOs) by 6 months for Certificates Course. Eligible and can apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 from 15 Could to 31 Could 2021 on SAMS web site – sams.co.in.
A complete of 2850 vacancies are notified. This is part of an initiative underneath the Ayushman Bharat to Strengthen Sub-Health Facilities as Health and Wellness Facilities (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public well being programmes and to allow complete main well being care service supply, together with illness administration
Extra particulars NHM MP CHO 2021 Recruitment similar to emptiness break-up, utility process, eligibility, age restrict, wage, choice standards and different given beneath:
Essential Dates
- Beginning Date of Utility – 15 Could 2021
- Final date for submission of utility: 31 Could 2021
NHM MP Emptiness Particulars
Community Health Officers – 2850 Posts
- Jun-21 – 585 Posts
- Jul-21 – 1680 Posts
- Oct-21 – 585 Posts
NHM MP CHO Wage:
Rs 25,000 monthly wage plus as much as Rs 15,000 monthly performance-based incentive on profitable completion of coaching/internship interval.
Eligibility Standards for NHM CHO Posts
Academic Qualification:
B.Sc. (Nursing) / Put up Primary B.Sc. (Nursing) / GNM / BAMS
NHM MP CHO Age Restrict:
21 to 40 years (Age leisure for the reserved class candidates as per authorities norms.)
Choice Course of for NHM MP CHO Posts
The choice might be executed on the idea of written examination
Learn how to apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 ?
candidates can apply on-line for NHM CHO Recruitment 2021 on official web site sams.co.in/ from 15 Could to 31 Could 2021.
NHM MP CHO Notification Obtain PDF
NHM MP CHO Particulars
NHM MP CHO Online Utility
